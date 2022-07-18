STRONGER THAN EVER: Lewandowski’s message for those who started talking about his age after signing with FC Barcelona

Legends like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Dani Alves have long proven that when you’re fully prepared, age is just your number. Despite this, many fans insist that TOP clubs should not recruit veteran players.

In the case of Robert Lewandowski and his recent incorporation to FC Barcelona, ​​there are those who genuinely think that the Blaugrana board should have opted for a younger talent. And it is that the Polish striker is about to turn 34 years old (August).

Lewy he knows that he is no longer a juvenile. However, he feels stronger than ever. His physical care has improved over the seasons and his idea is to play in the elite as much as possible. He will sign with the Camp Nou entity until 2026, but he does not rule out spending more time dressed as a Blaugrana. He is that good he is.

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI AND THE AGE ISSUE

“I know that I will soon be 34 years old. But I feel very strong physically and mentally. FC Barcelona saw things the same way. I don’t know how things will go after that, but even 2026 doesn’t have to be the end. I want to play at the highest level for many years.”were the words of the man born in 1988 in an interview for Sports Bildwhich was granted hours before joining the Barça preseason.

The illusion to succeed as a culé is total: “Barcelona had problems last season, but the club has incredible potential and has made good signings now. I think the club is on the right track to get back to the top. My objective is very clear: to get there with Barça and win titles”.

Undefeated data. Robert Lewandowski was the world’s top scorer in 2019, 2020 and 2021. Last year he scored 69 goals in 59 games, equaling Don Cristiano Ronaldo’s highest scoring year.

Did you know…? Robert Lewandowski scored 344 goals and provided 54 assists in 375 games for Bayern Munich. overall legend.