Strong claim of Sylvester Stallone for the rights of Rocky

Sylvester Stallone was the writer and star of the 1976 hit movie Rocky and its 5 sequels, but he doesn’t own any of the rights to his creation. The action star is asking producer Irwin Winkler to return “what’s left of [sus] rights”. It is a “painful issue” according to the actor in a post on his Instagram account.

“After IRWIN controlled ROCKY for over 47 years, and now CREED, I would really like to get back at least a little bit of WHAT REMAINS of my RIGHTS, before passing them ONLY TO HIS CHILDREN. I think it would be a FAIR gesture from this 93 year old gentleman,” Stallone wrote accompanied by a fairly clear drawing of Winkler with a blade protruding from his mouth and a body that resembles a snake.

He continued, “This is a painful, soul-eating track, because I wanted to leave some Rocky for my kids, but it’s always good to hear from the loyal fans…Keep banging.”

The rights to the Rocky franchise have long been a point of contention for Stallone, who was paid roughly $75,000 (for the script and his acting fees) plus 10 points net worth at least $1,000. s2.5 million for the first film, according to his calculation published by the Variety site.

Stallone has revealed that he didn’t push the property rights issue at the time because “there was a certain code of business conduct, maybe not so much now, but back then, that you don’t ruffle the feathers of the goose that lays the eggs of Prayed”.

The Rocky franchise expanded with 2015’s Creed and its sequel two years later. A third installment will be released on November 23, the first Rocky project in which Stallone will not appear. However, he will serve as producer. Irwin also owns the rights to Creed as it is an extension of the Rocky movie universe.

Source: Scope