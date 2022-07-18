Stranger Things like Harry Potter: growing up with the protagonists

Due to the long production times of a series such as Stranger Things (for the special effects and post production put in place, especially now that the budget available for the Netflix series has increased) in addition to the problems related to the pandemic, which as we know has slowed down everything and everyone not only in the showbiz, we it took three years to shoot the fourth season. The protagonists have consequently grown exponentially, even more than their counterpart in the story told, creating an initially repulsive gap but which may have its own reason for being that must be sought in its similarities with the saga of Harry Potteras we will try to analyze in this in-depth study (taking the opportunity of the nomination of the serial at the Emmy Awards 2022, the TV Oscars).

Just as happened to the actors of the Harry Potter film franchise – first of all the protagonist trio formed by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint – also the main interpreters of Stranger Things, the Netflix cult that pays homage to the 80s, have also found themselves to grow with their characters as the story continued. Radcliffe, Watson and Grint were 11, 10 and 12 years old respectively when they were chosen to play the roles that would change their lives in the cinema, and ended up having 19-20, 18-19 and 20-21 between the beginning and the end of production. eighth film in the saga, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – part 2. The protagonists of Stranger Things are today in their fourth season 19 years old (Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike, and Gaten Matarazzo, aka Dustin), 18 years old (Millie Bobby Brown , Undi), 20 (Caleb McLaughlin, Lucas), 17 (Noah Schnapp, Will), 20 (Sadie Sink, Max), for characters who are all roughly 13-15 years old. With the last season, therefore, compared to the previous ones (released respectively one or two years later at the most) the age gap between performer and character has become particularly evident, a factor noted above all by the fans themselves. This aspect has been less of a problem for the older young actors – the stars of Nancy, Steve, Jonathan but also Robin – because their counterparts are teenagers getting closer and closer to 18 (as viewers we have been accustomed since the 1990s teen drama. to 25-30 year olds who cover that part).

Growth means maturity

Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint posing

What could “save” the situation in Stranger Things 4, however, was the fact that the general theme of the season was precisely the maturity and growth of the characters (from inspirations such as Stand by me – Memory of a summer we moved on to Nightmare – From the depths of the night and therefore everything has become darker), and therefore even if in the story only six months had passed, mentally the protagonists had changed a lot, thanks to the transfer of some of them to California. This aspect was more balanced in the Harry Potter saga, since as on paper a novel apparently for children became more and more a story for adults and for all ages, on the screen Harry and his friends had to face the growth and the transition to adulthood, including coming face to face with the deaths of loved ones. In Stranger Things this passage was more abrupt for the aforementioned reasons, and in the fourth season the opportunity was missed to really exploit the aspect of mourning for the protagonists, to make them grow further. Obviously, in both cases, having faced insurmountable situations several times and risking their lives several times, forced the boys to grow up faster, and to get used to elements that no peer could accept with such ease and promptness. , and they proved it with the cold blood with which they faced Vecna.

In the spotlight

For the actors of both cult, the two sagas are not only what gave them popularity and allowed them to continue this career, but it also meant growing in the spotlight, with the public and fans judging every slightest change. dress, make-up, hairstyle, action, relationship with each other and with other people. This aspect – difficult for all baby stars – especially struck the two female protagonists: on the one hand Emma Watson, who on the occasion of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts told how it was particularly tough at the time and has thought of giving up the saga at some point; on the other, Millie Bobby Brown, interpreter of Undi, judged at every step, and made up and styled already as a thirty-year-old at just 15 years old to help promote the show. They literally saw their bodies change and change under the eyes of all, in the most delicate years of growth. But let’s also look on the bright side: the Harry Potter actors have remained friends and that bond will be hard to find on another set as they literally grew up together as a family, and hopefully the same can be said for the Stranger Things cast.

The two wands

Stranger Things 4: a picture of the new episodes

Speaking of the villains of the two supernatural stories, Harry Potter, as everyone knows, has a scar on his forehead in the shape of lightning that reminds him every day of the death of his parents but which is also testimony to the fact that Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes), the great Dark Lord, was unable to kill him thanks to the sacrifice of Lily Potter. In their last fight in Deathly Hallows – Part 2 it is evident that the two are indeed two sides of the same coin, as are their wands, indissolubly linked by the phoenix feather, as well as their destiny, and “none of the two can live if the other survives “: only Harry will be able to defeat him precisely because the Dark Wizard left him that scar, and therefore left something of himself inside him. Likewise, Undi will be the only one capable of defeating Vecna ​​(Jamie Campbell Bower), now that we have found out she is the original Number One in Dad’s lab. Ironically, many memes released on social networks following the revelation of the fourth season, portray Voldemort and Vecna ​​together, comparing their similar appearance, especially for being without a nose, and their origin story, being both two alone boys left without parents and attracted to the “dark side”. It took seven books and eight films on the one hand, and five seasons on the other to get to the truth about the identity of the main villain and the final and final confrontation. Except that for Stranger Things we are still waiting for the latter. When is 2024 coming?

