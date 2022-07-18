Steven Spielberg has already decided on the Fantastic Four

There was a recent rumor that Marvel was trying to sign Steven Spielberg to direct the Fantastic Four movie and we already have the answer.

Initially, the director jon watts was going to take care of the reboot The Fantastic Four. Something that seemed quite logical because he had been responsible for the trilogy of spider-man starring Tom Hollandbut left the project to take care of the series Skeleton Crew of starwars. For this reason, the film studio has been looking for a substitute and has come to negotiate with steven spielberg.

According to GMthe legendary director responsible for Jurassic Park Y Schindler’s Listhas refused to direct The Fantastic Four. Since he has no interest in joining a superhero franchise and gave a similar response to when he was approached to do the fifth installment of Indiana Jonessince he thinks that younger directors should be in charge of these stories.

Marvel is still looking for a director who is up to the task.

It has been confirmed for a long time that they would make the film of The Fantastic Four, but when it seems that they are closer to announcing those responsible, the protagonists and the release date, something happens that delays their plans. But now, it is speculated that in the san diego comic con they will make a big announcement about it. so even though steven spielberg has rejected that possibility, let’s hope they get it right with the director.

Now, there are several names being rumored and the first on the list seems to be Gore Verbinskyresponsible for the saga of Pirates of the Caribbean. Another being considered is Joseph Kosinski that just burst the box office of half the world with Top Gun: Maverick.

While we wait to find out what he decides Marvel Studiosyou can review the three previous installments on the streaming platform Disney Plus. Although it will be difficult for them to exceed the expectation that being able to see steven spielberg in front of the project.