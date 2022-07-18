South Korea and the US hold joint exercises | The World | D.W.

The armies of South Korea and the US mobilized in recent days a hundred weapons assets and almost 5,000 men for combined exercises at a time marked by tension on the Korean peninsula, as announced this Monday (07.18.2022) Yonhap agency citing military sources.

The 11-day exercise began on July 11 at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC), located in Inje, about 165 kilometers east of Seoul.

The South Korean army mobilized 4,300 men belonging to two infantry divisions for the exercises, in which some 300 troops from a US armored brigade have also participated.

Those maneuvers have involved the deployment of a hundred pieces of equipment, from tanks to combat helicopters to drones.

During them, the Integrated Multiple Combat System (MILES) has been used, an American technology that uses lasers and blank ammunition to simulate real battles.

Weapons Modernization Plan

These exercises have coincided with joint maneuvers between South Korea and the US carried out last week and in which fifth-generation F-35 fighters from both armies have participated.

These apparent displays of military muscle come at a time when the North Korean regime is all set for a new nuclear test.

Seoul and Washington consider that Pyongyang has been preparing for weeks to carry out its first nuclear test since 2017 and that its execution depends exclusively on an order from leader Kim Jong-un.

North Korea, completely cut off from the outside world by the pandemic since 2020, has ignored calls from South Korea or the United States to resume stalled talks on denuclearization.

Last year it approved a weapons modernization plan that is behind the record number of projectile tests it has carried out this year (more than 20) and the preparations, captured since February, for a new atomic test.

mg (efe, The Korea Times)