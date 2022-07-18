So is the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner today

Although at this time Ben Affleck is committed to Jennifer Lopez and together they became the most beloved couple in the world of Hollywood, had an important past with Jennifer Garnerwith whom he had three children.

The actors were together from 2004 to 2018 and had become one of the strongest marriages in the film industry. In those years they brought three children into the world, Violet, the oldest of them born in 2005, Seraphina in 2009 and in 2012 Samuel, who recently made headlines for crashing a Lamborghini.

Topics

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker