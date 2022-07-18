So is the eldest daughter of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner today

Although at this time Ben Affleck is committed to Jennifer Lopez and together they became the most beloved couple in the world of Hollywood, had an important past with Jennifer Garnerwith whom he had three children.

The actors were together from 2004 to 2018 and had become one of the strongest marriages in the film industry. In those years they brought three children into the world, Violet, the oldest of them born in 2005, Seraphina in 2009 and in 2012 Samuel, who recently made headlines for crashing a Lamborghini.

Ben and Jennifer with their children when they were still together.

From Seraphina, the middle child of Ben Affleck Y Jennifer Garnerit became known recently, after Emme, the daughter of Jennifer Lopez declared non-binary, which was also defined in the same way. In addition, images of the two teenagers were seen together, showing that they strengthened a beautiful friendship thanks to their parents’ romance.

But little is known about Violet Ann, who always had a very low profile. She is currently a teenager, she is 16 years old and she is very close with her mother. On several occasions they were retracted together doing sports and sharing a mother-daughter moment.

In addition, she is very similar to the actress from If I Had 30, but with slightly blonder hair. However, the North American company assures that it has a very close link with Jennifer Lopez and excellent relationship with Ben AffleckLike the rest of the minors.

Little is known about his interests. She is currently studying and does not really want to venture into the world of acting like her parents, nor are they involved in their fame. But it is known that she is a fan of horse riding and horses, with whom she spends a lot of time outdoors.

Jennifer and Violet.

The teenager demonstrates the resemblance to her mother.