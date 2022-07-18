Shock Cristiano Ronaldo: does he offer himself to Atletico Madrid?

Bomb from Spain: Cristiano Ronaldo would also have offered himself to the team that most of all he has always repudiated for his long and glorious past with Real Madrid. We are talking about the cousins ​​of Atletico.

To release this explosive market indiscretion is As, who fears the possibility of a return to Madrid for CR7, but the Atletico side. A betrayal that would cause a stir among the merengue lines, but it remains to be seen if there is really interest on the other side of the fence.

The Cholo Simeone would be in favor of welcoming Cristiano Ronaldo among the Colchonerosif only for the sake of insulting rivals Blancos. At the moment, however, an offer to be formulated that complies with the prohibitive demands of the Portuguese remains a utopia for the less noble society of Madrid.

It will probably be just one of the thousand market rumors that bounce for a few hours among all the portals, and then go to oblivion .. But if Atletico Madrid really find an agreement with United both for the transfer and for the distribution of the huge salary… Well, for Real it would be a really hard blow to swallow. Almost an outrage.

The reality, however, is that CR7 wants to play the Champions League 2022/23, a possibility that it does not have in Manchester. Champions, whatever it takes. Even at the cost of betraying his Real …

