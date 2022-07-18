Scoring solution? The lethal striker that Chivas would be close to adding to their ranks and it is not Ormeño

In the midst of the scoring crisis that Guadalajara is going through, an attacker who has been outstanding even abroad will once again wear the red and white.

The injury to José Juan Macías brought out the offensive fragility that Chivas has, so the rojiblanco coach, Ricardo Cadena, has looked for the necessary variants to generate dangerous occasions and find the forcefulness; however, the solution to these problems could come soon and it is not about Santiago Ormeño.

Faced with JJ’s absence for almost a year, the Guadalajara board has sought to shore up Guadalajara’s forward line with the addition of a forward who manages to strengthen Ángel Zaldívar, Paolo Yrizar, Sebastián Martínez and al Tepa Gonzalezthe latter being the only one capable of scoring after 270 minutes of play in the 2022 Apertura.

However, andn the interior of the Flock could be the solution and it is about Luis Fernando Puente, a striker who emerged from the rojiblancas basic forces and who would finally be recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which has kept him away from the courts for almost two years; however, his reappearance would be close since he appeared on the record list of the Sub 20 Guadalajara.

“Just this morning I met Luis Fernando Puente in Verde Valle and we talked a little bit. He tells me that he’s done, he already trains with studs on the court, but we’ll have to talk to the medical staff so that he can give us details of what’s going to happen. Puente was injured twice in a row in the kneeHe hasn’t played football for almost two years. He is a tremendous striker, ”said Chivas TV commentator Enrique Noriega on Wednesday.

Who is Luis Fernando Puente?

He is a 19-year-old center forward who arrived at the rojiblanca institution in 2016, standing out in all categories for his high goalscoring quota, so in 2020 was mentioned among the 60 promises of world football in the British newspaper Guardian; however, in that year he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury, which has kept him away from the courts ever since.

