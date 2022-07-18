Santi Giménez in the orbit of Feyenoord; reported in the Netherlands

After the good level that is showing Santiago Gimenez at this start of Opening 2022European teams are turning to see him and the Feyenoord of Netherlands is interested in the services of Bebote.

And it is that, since his arrival at the bench of Blue Cross, Diego Aguirre has Gimenez in all the games and has become the undisputed starter, which makes him perform better and be seen in the Old Continent.

According to the medium 1908.NL. the Feyenoord has closely followed the forward of the Mexican team and is entering the bid to be able to sign him in this transfer window since he meets the requirements of the Dutch team.

“Feyenoord is entering the market for the Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez. Feyenoord saw the striker shine on several occasions and almost the entire organization has converted from his footballing qualities, ”said the newspaper of that country on its website.

Notably Santi Gimenez has scored a goal for Machine in the three days of AP22because he scored a goal Atlas this weekend and did it previously before Pachuca Y tigers.

