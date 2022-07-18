Samuel L. Jackson Joins Chris Pratt’s Next Big Project

After crossing their paths hand in hand with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson They prepare to share a shoot again. The presence of the artist who gives life to Nick Fury in a project that already had Pratt as its protagonist and that will have endless big names associated with the world of animation.

jackson was confirmed by dead line such as the recent addition to a new film by garfieldthe mythical cat that was created by Jim Davis. After the questionable productions that were made a few years ago, the character who knew how to have his series broadcast by cartoon Network is ready to return to its owner, Jon Bonachonand his other pet friend, the famous dog hate.

While Pratt will be in charge of putting the voice to the main character in garfield, jackson will have the challenge of embodying a completely new character for this cartoon. Is about Victhe father of garfield, which had not been seen so far. It is not known what the axis of the next cat movie will be, so it cannot be deduced how much weight it will have Vic in the plot However, considering the caliber of jacksonit is clear that his presence will not go unnoticed.

Director of Chicken Little, Mark Dindalwill be in charge of leading the threads of this new film by garfield which will be written by David Reynolds (Finding Nemo). Among the producers there will be a figure who was associated with the great franchise of My favorite villain, John Cohenso it is to be expected that this new adaptation of Garfield have a better reception than the last films released in 2004 and 2006.

+ The next projects of Samuel L. Jackson in Marvel

jackson He is one of the historical figures of the MCUmainly for giving life to the character who was in charge of forming the mythical avengers but also for being the one who has been in the saga the longest, since Iron Man 2 in 2010. Still with appearances ahead in the saga, he will be seen in two of the next projects in the franchise: Secret Invasion (no release date yet) and the marvels (07/28/2023).