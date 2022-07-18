Salma overshadowed by Tom Cruise in a London restaurant

The astonishment of the Mexican was such that she herself shared photos and videos of the unusual moment that the actor from “Top Gun: Maverick” made her live.

Mexican actress, Salma Hayek and the American actor, Tom Cruise staged a tremendous stir in a restaurant in the city of London. Where Hayek was overshadowed by the presence of Tom who captured all her eyes.

The astonishment of the Mexican was such that she herself shared photos and videos of the unusual moment that made her live the actor from “Top Gun: Maverick”.

Photo: AFP

It all happened when Salma and her husband Francois Henri Pinault invited their friend Tom to dinner at an exclusive restaurant without imagining all the attention that the actor was going to attract.

“When you invite your friend Tom to dinner,” Salma wrote in the post she made on her Instagram account. The talented actress and producer took the “incident” with great humor and even boasted about her friendship with Tom.

In the images you can see a very jovial and accessible Tom Cruise with all his fans. The actor took photos with everyone who approached him and as a curious fact; Although Salma was next to him, she went unnoticed because everyone wanted a memory of Tom.