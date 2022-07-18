Salma Hayek shows off an evening with Tom Cruise; this was his chaotic dinner

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.18.2022 08:30:02





Despite his busy schedule, Salma Hayek He always looks for the opportunity to meet again and have a good time next to former co-stars or other Hollywood stars with whom he maintains a close friendship. Last weekend, the actress coincided in the capital of England with Tom Cruise, so he didn’t hesitate invite him to a dinner.

It was through her Instagram account that the native of Veracruz, Mexico, showed off the photos and videos of the fun, although chaotic evening that she spent next to the protagonist of Top Gun: Maverick.

​Salma Hayek He showed off the dinner among friends that he enjoyed in a renowned London restaurant in the company of Tom Cruise, whom he has known for several decades. However, the actress never imagined that his exit would attract thousands of fans.

Tom Cruise and Salma Hayek, their memorable moment in London

And it is that, as she stated in her publication, the histrion has become one of the celebrities of the seventh most persecuted by the press and the followers, a fact that took Salma Hayek herself by surprise, in which we see in one of the snapshots stunned by the number of people around them.

In another of the videos it is observed that as soon as the actor entered the restaurant, the diners and the employees of the place did everything possible to take a picture with him. A young woman is even seen going up to the bar to be able to immortalize her meeting with the famous, 60-year-old.

Although it was a huge group of people, Tom Cruise agreed to be photographed with practically the entire audience. While Salma Hayek did not stop recording the siege suffered by the actor, he was very kind and accessible.

“When you invite your friend Tom to dinner”wrote the protagonist of Eternals along with the images that went viral in a matter of minutes.

Both actors wore casual looks, Cruise opted for jeans and a black T-shirt, and Hayek opted for a transparent black top, a beige skirt and a navy blue cropped jacket. It is worth mentioning that the husband of the Mexican, Francois-Henri Pinaultwas also present at the meeting.

​amt​

​