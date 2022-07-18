Ryan Gosling: his best haircuts

We can agree that the ryan gosling haircuts they are quite similar to each other. They all retain the essence of being basic options, which are perfectly suited for the man who is looking for classic styles in his image – which is not a bad thing. In simple words, Gosling has managed to consolidate a timeless style over the years. Without being a faithful follower of the latest trends and drastic changes in his image, the looks that we present here clearly show how his appearance is being polished. There is no doubt that the years of experience -if we know how to take advantage of them- will always play in our favor. For sample, the cuts ryan gosling hair that we present to you

Gosling’s Rules

We can divide the hair of the protagonist of La La Land (2016) into two styles. Firstly, those with medium-long hair, which portray the youthful stage in search of defining their appearance well. Looks with which he decided to experiment -a little-, but apparently they did not transcend his style.

On the other hand, we have those styles where the hair is worn short, in a neat way, and they are the ones that today define the image of Ryan Gosling. We make this journey, through the years, so that you decide -and imitate- the cut that suits you best.

We almost forgot! The beard and mustache is another essential element in his look, a faithful follower of facial hair, even when it was not yet in fashion. Regardless of the passing of the years, the mustache and the beard are faithful companions that have accompanied the actor after several years.

grunge dosmilero

A look that reminds us of the grunge style of the 90s.Toni Anne Barson Archive

Few are the men, who at the beginning of their twenties, have a consolidated image, clearly Ryan Gosling is not an example of this, since he never wore a look like this again. At just 23 years old, he decided to opt for casual hair which reminds us of the glory years of the Grunge movement. The hair should be left at a medium length, ask to be highlighted, and finally pass the comb to put a little order.

polishing the style