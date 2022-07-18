Ryan Gosling debunks Nova rumors and reveals which Marvel character he would play

In recent weeks a rumor has emerged that placed Ryan Gosling as a firm candidate to play the galactic superhero Not going of Marvel in the UCM, a character who will have his own adaptation soon in Marvel Studios. Now, the actor himself has spoken on the subject, denying this information although revealing another of the most interesting. So much so, that Ryan Gosling has assured that he would be willing to be the new Ghost Rider in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Ryan Gosling wants to be Ghost Rider

Thus, and as part of the promotion of his latest film for Netflix, the unseen agent, the actor was interviewed by Josh Horowitz, a talk in which the subject of Marvel and the latest rumors of Nova came up. So much so, that the actor dropped two exclusives: that the rumors about Nova were completely false and that I would be delighted play ghost rider at the MCU. Almost nothing.

“Ryan and I talked yesterday about the Nova rumors, who has denied. But this morning Ryan has contacted me to say that there is a superhero that he wants to play… Ghost Rider”, the journalist has shared through his social networks.

After the interpretation of Nicolas Cage more than a decade ago, the last of Ghost Rider in real action it placed the actor gabriel moon again as Ghost Rider after his appearance in Agents of SHIELDall through a new spin-off series that was finally discarded.

Would such a situation open the doors for Ryan Gosling to be Ghost Rider in the movies? Has the actor launched a trial balloon to see if Marvel Studios shows interest in the actor? Of course, direct communication with Kevin Feig he has it through the brothers Russian after starring in his latest film.

Source | Total Film via Games Radar