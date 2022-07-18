The first official images of the next film of Netflix titled The Gray Man (The Gray Man), the action thriller will star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and the direction of the tape was in charge of Anthony and Joe Russofilm directors avengers. The film is based on the novels of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in new Netflix movie “The Gray Man.” / Photo: Netflix

The Gray Man will have the participation of Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Pagefrom the series Birdgertonin addition, it was revealed that the super production of spies for the platform of streaming It will be the most expensive to date with a budget of 200 million dollars and It is expected that this saga of books will become a franchise within Netflix. The Gray Man It will hit screens on July 22.

Through the portal of TUDUM of netlfixBrothers Russian shared the following “The Gray Man is an incredibly mysterious character with a very dark past, you could say, that he is a ghost and his job is to hide in plain sight.”

We leave you the first official photos:

GOSLING💥 EVANS 💥 OF ARMS 💥 PAGE

The Gray Man, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, premieres July 22 on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/n0u6gQrOIR — Netflix Latin America (@NetflixLAT) April 26, 2022

What is the plot of “The Gray Man”? Netflix?

“When the CIA’s top asset, whose identity no one knows, uncovers agency secrets, it sparks a global hunt for assassins unleashed by his former colleague”can be read in the official plot shared on Netflix.

Anne of Arms. Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in new Netflix movie “The Gray Man.” / Photo: Getty Images (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

It is reported that Chris Evans will play the villain of the film and for his part, Ryan Gosling will be the good guy, in a nutshell they will be against them. It was shared that the Russo brothers have been trying to adapt this book released in 2009 for about 10 years, but due to their schedules and various projects, they had to postpone it until this year.