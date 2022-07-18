Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in new Netflix movie ‘The Gray Man’

The first official images of the next film of Netflix titled The Gray Man (The Gray Man), the action thriller will star Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans and the direction of the tape was in charge of Anthony and Joe Russofilm directors avengers. The film is based on the novels of the same name by Mark Greaney.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans face off in new Netflix movie “The Gray Man.” / Photo: Netflix

The Gray Man will have the participation of Ana de Armas and Rege-Jean Pagefrom the series Birdgertonin addition, it was revealed that the super production of spies for the platform of streaming It will be the most expensive to date with a budget of 200 million dollars and It is expected that this saga of books will become a franchise within Netflix. The Gray Man It will hit screens on July 22.

Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans will face each other in new movie Netflix “The Gray Man”

Through the portal of TUDUM of netlfixBrothers Russian shared the following “The Gray Man is an incredibly mysterious character with a very dark past, you could say, that he is a ghost and his job is to hide in plain sight.”

