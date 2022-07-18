Russell Crowe who “returns” to the Colosseum and all the other stars on vacation in Italy

Roman holidays? Absolutely yes, at least for many Hollywood stars. But also Tuscan, Apulian, Campania holidays and so on because, let’s face it, celebrities from overseas are crazy for the beautiful country. They landed on the Italian coasts even in full pandemic, let alone now that the health emergency is slowly returning.

Not only do they make no secret of it but they advertise it on their social networks. After the numerous appointments related to fashion, it is vacation time for them too, who often combine work events with a few days of total relaxation. Let’s take Katy Perry, for example: the pop star was spotted on a boat in Capri last weekend. What’s she doing alone under the umbrella in her adorable pin up style? Simple: the Oscar winner Paolo Sorrentino directs it in a new commercial. Not even the billionaire Elon Musk can resist the Mediterranean charm of our land and in fact he has allowed himself a stop here before returning to Saint Tropez.

Andrew Garfield goes crazy for the tavern heart and soul of Capri (where Sarah Ferguson was also spotted a few days ago) while Kate Hudson is crazy about Caffè Sant’Eustachio in Rome, as you can see from the posts on Instagram. It is the actress who shares an image of a Capitoline spaghetti with her third child Rani Rose, three and a half years old (she had by her partner Danny Fujikawa).

Speaking of family outings, Angelina Jolie celebrated the 14th birthday of the twins Vivienne and Knox in Rome: ex-husband Brad Pitt joined her before stopping over in Paris for the premiere of Bull train (the action to be released on August 25), but before this a bit cold reunion (the two battle it out in court for the custody of the offspring) the diva allowed herself an evening at the Circus Maximus to attend the Maneskin concert.

Jessica Alba snaps a family portrait before visiting the Colosseum as Russell Crowe jokes on Twitter that he took the boys to his old office. To the fans of de Gladiator the joke is not at all escaped, indeed. Currently the actor enjoys the fame of Zeus in the new cinecomic Thor Love and Thunderrecently arrived in our local theaters after the global success (Natalie Portman couldn’t resist and stopped in Rome to talk about the project).

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o responds with a photo before and after lunch and the caption: «From summer body to pasta body in a week. I love them both #CiaoItalia ». How to blame her?

From Alessandra Ambrosio’s praise for tricolor food we pass to two very welcome returns, made in the UK: Richard Madden and Gary Oldman arrive next week in Campania for the Giffoni Film Festival. Respectively guests of the event on 25 and 28 July, they will certainly enjoy the brackets of absolute freedom. Who will be able to snatch their first photo of the away match? The selfie hunt is officially on.

