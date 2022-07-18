Russell Crowe returns to the Colosseum with his family two decades later

Movie lovers will always remember ‘Gladiator’ as one of the best movies of the millennium. This production directed by Ridley Scott and starring Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix and Connie Nielsen is one of the most recognized in the history of cinema, since it holds a total of 119 nominations, of which 11 were at the Oscars, and 48 awards in different ceremonies since its launch in 2000. In addition, it is one of the highest-grossing films with revenues higher than $450 million that year.

For this reason, Russel Crowe, who characterized ‘Maximum Tenth Meridium’, a Hispanic general belonging to the army of the Roman Empire, has returned to Rome Coliseum with his family 22 years later. “Taking the kids to see my old office”, indicates the actor’s tweet accompanied by an image together with his partner, britney theriotheir children, Tennyson Spencer Crowe and Charles Spencer Croweand some relatives of the family.

The publication of the popular actor and film director has crossed borders and has gone viral within a few of its launch with a total of 342,000 ‘likes’ and more than 21,000 ‘retweets’. “What a joy it gives me to know that Décimo Meridio Máximo, father of a murdered son and husband of a murdered woman, was able to rebuild his life. There is hope” or “I meet Russel Crowe at the Colosseum and he called the Praetorians”, are some of the most outstanding responses to the performer’s photography.

In addition, the actor has taken advantage of his stay in the Italian capital to enjoy other historical and emblematic places such as the Pantheon of Rome or the Fontana di Trevi with their closest ones. At the moment, the 58-year-old Australian is still linked to the world of cinema after participating in the production of ‘Thor: Love and thunder’, where he shared a script with actors like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman or Christian Bale among the most prominent.