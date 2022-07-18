Russell Crowe returns to the Colosseum from ‘Gladiator’

Russell Crowe he seems to have a great affinity for ancient history, especially if it is Roman or Greek. In the year 2000 she starred in Gladiator for Ridley Scott, peplum of monumental success that swept the box office in addition to giving him the Oscar for Best Actor, and turning the vengeful Máximo Décimo Meridio into a key character in popular culture. Recently, Crowe has been able to be seen within the framework of another mythology, playing none other than Zeus, God of Olympus, in Thor: Love and Thunder. His Zeus has turned out to be someone much less solemn, more concerned with attending orgies than fighting celestial battles, and is one of the most witty elements of the film. Taika Waititi.

Crowe is already planning to participate in another superhero movie very soon, in Kraven the Hunter who drives J C Chandor within the framework of venomverse (premiere scheduled for January 13, 2023), but between shooting and shooting Crowe has wanted to relax with his family by going on vacation to a place with which, in one way or another, he has always been connected. Thus, with his girlfriend Britney Theriot and his children, Crowe has been seen these days in various locations in Rome. The July 15 published a video on his Twitter profile where he reviewed the facilities of the Pantheonlinking them with the historian and archaeologist darius aryaand challenging his followers to guess where he was.

Crowe published new images in the following days and was seen in the famous restaurant Old Weighta local Trastevere that turns out to be owned by Leonardo Dicaprio. She also shared a photo of the Trevi Fountain ensuring that it is “one of his favorite places in the universe”, but without a doubt the publication that has aroused the most enthusiasm is one in which he appears with his companions in front of the Roman Colosseum. The reminiscences to Gladiator they were unavoidable, but just in case Crowe has made direct reference to the film with a witty message: “Taking the boys to my old office”write.

In about four days, Crowe has had time to visit the main attractions of the Italian capital, although we hope that he still has more time off before he has to return to work.

