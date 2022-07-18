Rome, the secret of Zaniolo’s rebirth

ALBUFEIRA – It’s another Zaniolo. And there is a secret behind the striker’s blazing start to the season. He also scored on Saturday evening, against the Portuguese of Portimonense. Another high-level performance, with great intensity, new motivations, with the captain’s armband. The secret is a strict diet that he combined with the work done during the summer in the center of Pontremoli to be ready for the rally. He has lost seven kilos, he is more agile, faster, as we have seen in these first outings in the Algarve. Nicolò has also unblocked his head. In a few days the scenario changed, had entered the order of idea to move to Juventus, but there are no conditions. And so Mourinho, who spoke clearly with him in the first days of retirement, is trying in every way to keep him, with the prospect that he can also play together with Dybala in an attack that makes the fans dream.

Reassurance

After missing the first test in Trigoria against Trastevere and having marked a visit (with a misunderstanding later clarified with Mourinho) in the last training before leaving for Portugal, Zaniolo has made up his mind that his future may still be at the Rome, with a leading role. Because the increasingly probable arrival of Dybala would not push him to the bench. Pellegrini reassured him on this aspect, in the long interview he had on the field last Wednesday. Mourinho is studying how to make them play together, with a change of form that is not yet in sight, because the Special One even yesterday in training tried the three-man defense, used in all the first outings of this pre-season.

The turning point

Zaniolo wants to get off to a good start at the start of the season and has worked hard to be ready. During the summer he lost seven kilos, gained muscle mass, in the first two games he proved to be faster and to have great motivation. It took him two halves (in both games against Sunderland and Portimonense he entered the second half, starting from the bench) to score twice, with two posts hit. Last Saturday Mourinho also gave him the captain’s armband, a sign, demonstrating a relationship that has improved. It is difficult for a captain to be sold during the summer, but the market paths are endless. At this moment Zaniolo has returned to feel at the center of the Roma project, for this reason the renewal of the contract that has been promised for months is expected in September. An adjustment of the current salary, which is 2.5 million, to get closer to the two top players, Abraham and Pellegrini and reach 4 per year, extending the current deadline of 2024 which does not help Rome in the event of a sale.