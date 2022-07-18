Rocky and Creed Producer Retains Franchise Rights, According to Sylvester Stallone

It is likely that many of you already know the discontent of Sylvester Stallone in relation to the ownership of the copyright of Rocky and its sequels and spin-offs.

Despite writing and starring in the first film (and its sequels), the rights to Rocky do not belong to Sly. The 76-year-old actor has expressed on numerous occasions how frustrating it is for him not to have the intellectual property of his work.

A few years ago, Stallone was snubbed when he was told to “stop complaining because he was making a lot of money from the Creed movies.” The actor pocketed about 10 million dollars for his participation in both installments of the spin-off, although he will not be in the third.

Now, it seems that Sly has raised the tone of his claims and has focused them on the producer Irwin Winkler, 93 years old. Winkler has produced all the installments of the saga throughout these 47 years.

Via Instagram, Sylvester Stallone has shared a stylized drawing of Winkler with a snake-like body and knife-like tongue. In the description, Sly accuses the producer of holding the rights to the saga for years.

“A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky/Creed, Irwin Winkler, of one of the best artists in the country… After Irwin controlled Rocky for over 47 years, and now Creed, I would really like to have at least one little of what remains of my rights, before he passes them only to his children.

I think it would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old man. This is a painful subject that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children“.

This dispute has been going on for a few years now, and it is only the latest chapter in a series of clashes that, unfortunately, do not seem to find a resolution.

Obviously, Sly’s is just one of many cases of authors whose rights are owned by producers who don’t release them even with hot water.