Rihanna’s lip tint that has gone viral on TikTok

New viral product on TikTok. After the phenomenon of the cream blush of Rare Beauty -signature of Selena Gomez-; L’Oréal Paris compact powder or mascara Lash Sensational Sky High from Maybelline, now the platform witnesses another beauty item that has unleashed the madness of its users.

This is the latest launch of Fenty, Rihanna’s cosmetic brand that is one of the favorites of generation Z. After the success of its illuminators, concealers and makeup bases that adapt to all skins, the Barbados brand conquers again to his millions of fans with the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stainsome lip tints that are perfect for summer.





The lipstick is available in four different shades –Zesty Bestie, Staijn Mai Type, Strawberry and Stainberry Banger– and in just a few weeks the hashtag #fentylipstain on TikTok has more than 5.9 million views. Users have published their reactions when they have applied this product with which they get the effect of bitten lip, showing their amazement at fulfilling everything it promises.





And it is that this lipstick not only leaves lips hydrated throughout the day, it also leaves a very subtle color that can last for hours. With just one layer you can already see the result, with a much more pink or purple tone, depending on the chosen tone.





But if you want to intensify the color, apply several layers, let them act for a minute, and remove the excess with a tissue. It is recommended to apply a gloss to achieve the effect glow and hydrated thanks to its innovative oil-in-water formula that cares for the lips.

A TikTok user applies Rihanna’s lipstick TikTok @katiehub.org

The revolutionary product is sweeping sales. At Sephora, the platform where Fenty items are marketed, none of the tones are any longer available -each one costs 24.99 euros-, a sold out confirming the success Rihanna’s latest release is having.