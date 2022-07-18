release date, cast, synopsis, trailer

ferrarithe new film by Michael Mann warms up engines. After a long gestation of two decades, the long-awaited project of the director of Heat is set to start shooting on August 1 in Italy. Mann has wanted to bring the life of Enzo Ferrari to the cinema since the time of Collateral and of Corruption in Miami. Already in 2008 he directed a promotional video for the Ferrari California and in 2019 he produced the film Le Mans ’66 about the struggle between Ford and Ferrari, and anyone who has seen his films knows that Mann is passionate about motoring. But the starting grid seemed to be further and further away. In fact, in the last decade Mann has not filmed more than the highly vindicatable black hat and the pilots of the series lucky Y Tokyo Vice.

Names like Christian Bale have passed through this long pre-production, finally starring in Le Mans ’66, and Hugh Jackman but it’s finally gonna be starring Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz and Shailene Woodley. In recent months the film was on the verge of disappearing from the calendar again due to the financial situation of STX, the film’s studio that has ended up being taken over by Najafi Companies, but as Enzo Ferrari’s phrase said “the obstinate will of Pursuing one’s ambition is truly a force that can overcome obstacles.”

That is all we know about ferrarithe biopic of Enzo Ferrari.

‘Ferrari’: film release date

The shooting of ferrari will start this August with no scheduled release date. We know that filming will last until at least October, when Adam Driver will have to go to shoot Megalopolis with Francis Ford Coppola. From that moment, Michael Mann’s perfectionist editing and post-production process will begin, which will last for several months. It is therefore not likely that it will arrive in time for this Christmas, but if all goes well we could count on it for the first half of 2023. After 20 years waiting there is nothing left.

Synopsis of ‘Ferrari’: what is the film about?

As its name suggests, the film will be about Ferrari. Although we are not talking so much about the brand as about Enzo Ferrari himself, ‘Il Commendatore’, the man to whom we owe some of the most beautiful cars in history, and the fastest, the father of the red team that for decades has dominated the automobile empire and Formula 1.

According to the official synopsis, the film takes place during the summer of 1957 culminating in Alfonso De Portago’s tragic run in the Mille Miglia. Enzo, the former racing driver turned tycoon is in the biggest crisis of his career. Bankruptcy looms over the wonderful team he founded with Laura ten years earlier, his marriage faces mourning after the loss of his son and the recognition of another possible heir, and he decides to bet everything on one race: the thousand miles through Italy , the iconic Mille Miglia, a treacherous race fought for by the world’s leading automakers.

EnzoFerrari. The Man and the Machine

The plot is similar to the series that Steven Knight is preparing (Taboo) for Apple TV, also titled ferraribut Michael Mann and his screenwriter Troy Kennedy Martin (The Italian Job) are based, rather than on Luca Dal Monte’s biography, on Brock Yates’ book: EnzoFerrari. The Man and the Machine (“the man and the machine”, without translation into Spanish). A book that investigates the contradictions, so much to Mann’s liking, of a willful personality devoted to his professioneven if under the red veneer of excellence and luxury there were relationships with Mussolini and a fanatical obsession with speed.

Cast of ‘Ferrari’: what is the casting of the film?

As we said, Adam Driver has replaced Hugh Jackman in the role of Enzo Ferrari while Penélope Cruz will play his wife and team partner, Laura.. At the last vertex of the protagonist triangle we will see Shaylene Woodley, the star of Big Little Lies as Enzo’s lover, Lina Lardi.

Not much is known about the rest of the cast. Recently Deadline has announced that Brazilian Gabriel Leone will play Alfonso De Portago, a handsome Spanish aristocrat who became one of Ferrari’s star drivers and the embodiment of the reckless driver of the time. One of the favourites, too, to win the Mille Miglia on which Ferrari had bet everything. What happened in that 1957 race in Alfonso de Portago’s Ferrari 335 S would change the automotive world forever.

‘Ferrari’: Images, poster and trailer of the film



With the movie about to start production, it’s not long before we see the first images from the shoot. At the moment, however, we have to wait but as soon as there are new images or news you will find them in this updated article.

