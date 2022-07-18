Problems continue for Johnny Depp’s ex! Amber Heard could spend up to 14 years in jail

In the year 2015, when Amber Heard She had only been married a few months Johnny Depp, accompanied his partner to Australia for the filming of a sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean.

For this trip, both decided to go with their pets, Boo Y ratatouille, his two Yorkshire Terriers. But they did not do it with the appropriate regulations, as revealed by the portal ETOnline. Apparently, the animals were not declared and none passed through Customs or complied with the 10-day quarantine required by the Government.

It should be noted that Australia is one of the harshest countries regarding this matter, since it has very strict laws that limit the entry of foreign animals into its country to safeguard its own ecosystems.

In July of that year 2015, a case was started in which the actress is involved and for which she could still go to jail for up to 14 years. And although the matter was initially filed, it would have recently been reopened.

An Australian official said: “We are investigating allegations of perjury against Ms Heard during court proceedings in 2015 for the illegal importation of her two dogs into Australia. Everything is ongoing.”

As early as 2021, it was stated that “The Department is seeking statements from witnesses and once obtained, the Director of the Commonwealth Public Prosecution Service will consider whether the evidence is sufficient to warrant pursuing the matter”.

Amber Heard was twice accused of illegal importation of animals, one for each dog, and although the couple recorded a public video in 2016 to apologize for what happened, since they said they did not know the country’s regulations, six years later the process would have been reopened.

This new problem of the actress is added to the 10.35 million dollars that the interpreter will have to pay Deep for retribution for the defamation he made towards him for alleged domestic violence. The actress has already said that she does not have that amount of money to pay off her debt. She could even be seen in a cheap department store shopping for clothes.

It seems that luck is not on Amber Heard’s side lately.