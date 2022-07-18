Plant-based yogurt goes off the market for possible glass fragments

Plant-based yoghurt, Culina, has started to leave the market after it was raised that it might contain glass shards.

According to a recent survey, by 2030, the value of plant-based products could reach up to 162 billion dollars.

Mexico is, in Latin America, the country that consumes the most vegan and vegetarian products.

The exit from the market Culina brand plant-based yogurt has started because the product may contain pieces of glass inside.

For some time now, people’s consumption habits have been changing, driven largely by the arrival of the pandemic, which revealed that, in countries like Mexico, poor nutrition was part of these habits.

On the other hand, we are talking about the fact that, long before, there has been a growing demand for plant-based or vegetable-based products, this is because there is a market (the vegan market) that, over time, is also booming.

In fact, in countries such as India, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany and Mexico, in addition to others, is where a large number of consumers of this type of product are concentrated, according to data published in the Global Consumer Survey macro-survey carried out by the Statista analysis platform.

Likewise, according to what is mentioned in said macro-survey, by 2030 the value of plant-based products could reach up to 162 billion dollarsa figure that, in 2020, the year of the pandemic, was already 29.4 billion dollars.

Today, with a much more established market, brands like Burger King, Applebee’s, Subway, Carl’s Jr, McDonald’s, and KFC, as well as others, are starting to experiment with different plant-based productsprobably the most popular being those created by Burger King and McDonald’s, but making it clear that there is a well-identified consumer niche.

Vegetable yogurt begins to leave the market

On the other hand, yogurt of vegetable origin (soy, coconut, hemp, among others) has been, for several years, one of the most consumed products; however, since a few days, some vegetable yogurt products have begun to be withdrawn from the market.

The company Eat Real Food is in charge of this task, after it was revealed that Culina yogurt could contain pieces of glassa fact that represents serious harm to the consumer.

According to what the authorities warn, the following products have already been withdrawn and people who have them in their homes are urged not to consume them:

The flavored UPC plant-based lavender and blueberry Culina is 854724007117. The lot code is 06122CBCUCYBLL0711 and 07422CBCUCYBLL0711 and has best buy dates of 10/31/2022 and 11/13/2022.

The lot code is 06122CBCUCYBLL0711 and 07422CBCUCYBLL0711 and has best buy dates of 10/31/2022 and 11/13/2022. The plant-based yogurt Culina Bourbon vanilla flavor UPC is 854724007094. The batch code is 05622CBCUCYBOV0709 and 08422CBCUCYBOV0709, with an expiration date of 10/26/2022 and 11/23/2022.

vanilla flavor UPC is The batch code is 05622CBCUCYBOV0709 and 08422CBCUCYBOV0709, with an expiration date of 10/26/2022 and 11/23/2022. The Plant-Based Yogurt Culina Plain and Simple Flavor UPC is 854724007087 . The lot code is 06022CBCUCYPLS0708 and 08422CBCUCYPLS0708, with an expiration date of 10/30/2022 and 11/23/2022.

UPC is . The lot code is 06022CBCUCYPLS0708 and 08422CBCUCYPLS0708, with an expiration date of 10/30/2022 and 11/23/2022. The Culina plant-based yogurt with strawberry and rose flavor UPC is 854724007100 . The lot code is 06022CBCUCYSTR0710 and the expiration date is 10/30/2022.

with strawberry and rose flavor UPC is . The lot code is 06022CBCUCYSTR0710 and the expiration date is 10/30/2022. The Plant-Based Yogurt Culina Peach Cashew UPC flavor is 854724007254 . The lot code is 06122CBCUCYPCB0725 with an expiration date of 10/31/2022.

UPC flavor is . The lot code is 06122CBCUCYPCB0725 with an expiration date of 10/31/2022. The UPC of Flavor orange blossom and mango plant-based yogurt is 854724007230 with a lot code of 07422CBCUCYMOB0723 and an expiration date of 11/13/2022.

Mexico, according to what a Nielsen survey mentions, is the country in the Latin American region with the largest number of vegans and vegetarians in Latin America. The survey reveals that 28 percent of those interviewed declared they did not consume meat; 19 percent ascribed as vegetarian; and 9 percent said they were vegan.

Without a doubt, we are in the midst of a context in which habits are constantly changing, which corresponds to a trend promoted, from many trenches, by the new generations.

