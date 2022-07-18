Pirates of the Caribbean: the deleted scene that explains the feud of Jack Sparrow and Lord Cutler Beckett | Johnny Depp movie nnda nnlt | FAME

In the first “Pirates of the Caribbean” movies, Jack Sparrow is shown as a selfish, alcoholic pirate who was only out for his own gain. Little by little, different situations showed that the character of Johnny Depp hid more than the obvious and one of those moments was during a deleted scene from the third installment of the disney tape.

The famous franchise is inspired by the mechanical attraction of the Disneyland theme parks. “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” premiered in 2003 and introduced the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp.

After 19 years of its launch, the actor has assured that will not make this movie againdue to alleged mistreatment he received from Disney following accusations from his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Although the future of “Pirates of the Caribbean” is uncertain, the previous films will always be available, in which we can find details that we had not previously perceived.

The producer of “Pirates of the Caribbean” confirmed two more tapes for the franchise, although it is not known when they will be ready (Photo: Disney)

WHY JACK SPARROW AND LORD CUTLER BECKETT ARE ENEMIES?

The explanation of the enmity between Lord Cutler Beckett, the president of the “East India Trading Company”and Jack Sparrow is found in one of the deleted scenes from the third installment, “Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End.”

In it, they have a conversation in which Tom Hollander’s character claims the pirate captain for the deal he broke, because he had to give him a “cargo” importantbut released him. Jack’s response was “people are not burden, friend”.

Although not explicitly mentioned, they were actually talking about a group of 100 slaves, whom he decided to set free, showing not only the core of his conflict with Beckett, but also the goodness within. This cost him not only to have him marked with a “P” on his skin, but also to have his precious “Black Pearl” burned.

Despite his betrayal Beckett tries to get information out of Jack Sparrow, but this time about pirate “The Brotherhood”. and where their next meeting was going to be, since this was made up of pirate leaders from all over the world. Instead, he proposes to guide him to the place, although this would also turn out to be another of his tricks.