Piojo Herrera repeats what was done in America and unleashes thousands of boos

Miguel Herrera is not going through a good time with Tigres and that was taken up by some Águilas fans.

Day 3 of the Opening Tournament 2022 put on the road to Xolos and the tigers of Louse Herrera, who has been full of tension for days because he had not managed to win at home at the beginning of the semester. At half time of this meeting, Miguel repeated the same mistakes that led him to not be well seen by several in America.

During his last in the Eagles, the 54-year-old Mexican strategist made hundreds of modifications to your schema that you didn’t likesince many games were lost due to lack of work, planning and players who were deleted, according to this due to technical decisions.

Now that Miguel is with the felines, things began to turn gray, since at halftime of the game against Tijuana, the people from Monterrey were unable to open the scoring and played unattractive football without ideas. Given this, the lack of titles in his cycle and the decision not to give minutes to Rafael Carioca caused the abuchera university stadium to Louse strongly. This sparked endless comments on social networks.

“They are already booing Ancerdotti in the volcano“; “the people shouting Carioca Carioca in the volcano just for charging Cuino, this is the Mexico I want for my children“; “The Tigres fans are already getting fed up with Miguel Herrera, they were warned and they ignored LOL“.

The good thing is that in the end Tigres stayed with him victory by the minimum, but that does not mean that the pressure is beginning to reach Miguel Herrera, since he has one of the best squads in Liga MX. Let’s see if he doesn’t end up the same as with America.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!