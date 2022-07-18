Persistent cough after having COVID-19? Here’s why it happens and what to do about it

The COVID-19 has several characteristic symptoms, such as cough, which can persist for weeks and even months after overcoming the disease. According to specialists from Bond University in Australia, 2.5% of infected people continue to cough after overcoming the disease. At Unotv.com we explain why happens and to do about.

Why does the cough stay after having COVID-19?

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), it is not yet known exactly why the post-COVID syndrome or long-COVID in some people, although “there is emerging evidence that in females, the presence of respiratory comorbidities and the severity of the disease could predict this syndrome.”

“Unlike the cough that persists after the common cold or flu, chronic cough in post-COVID syndrome is often accompanied by other symptoms, which could indicate that it is due to both genetic and environmental factors. Woo Jung Song

According to the research on the cough persistent after passing the COVID-19the prolonged presence of fatigue, dyspnea, pain and cough could indicate a disorder of the Central Nervous System (CNS), so its study is essential to understand its clinical implications.

Dr. Natasha Yates, a professor at Bond University on the Gold Coast, Australia, attributes the cough That the SARS-CoV-2 affects the respiratory tract cough works as a defense mechanism to eliminate irritants, virus and invasive mucous membranes in the body when it is vulnerable.

What to do about persistent cough?

The United States National Health Service (NHS) offers a series of recommendations to help contain the persistent cough by infection of COVID-19either dry or with phlegm:

Tips to treat dry cough

Staying well hydrated by drinking small amounts often throughout the day

Treat your throat by drinking a warm drink, such as honey and lemon

Take small sips of liquid when you start cough

Suck on sugary sweets when you start to cough

Repeatedly trying to swallow if you have cough

Blow your nose if there is a runny nose

Tips to help cough with phlegm by COVID-19

stay hydrated

inhale steam

Try to lie on either side as flat as you can to help drain the phlegm

Move around to help move phlegm

Try breathing control techniques if you move to an area with a different temperature

breathe through the nose

When should you see a doctor for a post-COVID-19 cough?

According to the article published on the portal of The Conversationin the first place one should not immediately attribute the cough to a symptom of long COVID so as not to overlook other serious causes of chronic cough. The first step is to check that it is not a secondary bacterial infection, the signs of which are:

Change in the type of cough (different sounds, more frequent)

(different sounds, more frequent) Change in sputum/phlegm (increased volume, presence of blood)

Appearance of new symptoms such as fever, chest pain, palpitations or worsening of dyspnea (shortness of breath or shortness of breath)

Other potentially serious diseases, in addition to COVID-19can cause chronic coughsuch as heart failure and lung cancer, so it is recommended to get checked if there is any doubt about the cause of the cough.