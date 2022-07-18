Paul Wight expresses what will happen with the titles in the future

In an interview with Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc., Paul Wight He gave his opinion on the future of the championships in wrestling and the novelties that were emerging in his time as a fighter.

Regarding the championships, or titles, there has been an important stir in social networks, since as it is public knowledge, WWE removed the term “Belt” from their language and Vince McMahon hopes his talents name the decorations like “Championships” or “Titles”. At this, Wight agreed.

“If you call it a belt, a belt is something that holds your pants up, a strap,” said the former WWE world champion. “I understand that it’s cool and that it’s slang, but I’m a little old school. I think if you’re going to have a championship, you should treat it with respect because you’ve earned it and you don’t want to diminish it. You want to enhance it, but the younger ones do what seems right to them. And I respect that too.”

The former known as Big Show also recalled that the new fashions were seen a few years ago as “an atrocity” by the world of wrestling but that he took them as something positive and implemented it in his clothing and daily use for events during his stay. in WWE.

“When I saw that The Undertaker’s boots had a zipper, I went out looking for zippers in my boots because, before that, you had to lace up your boots. ‘Cause when you tie up 50 or 60 eyelets each night, used to have calluses on my little fingers, big thick calluses from pulling the laces every night on my boots. It was an honor and a pleasurelike a ritual, but the business evolves”.

This is also the case with the switch from the old buttons on belts to Velcro: “I would trust snap buttons over Velcro, but if Velcro works, better for business,” he said. “The business evolves, it changes. Over time, talents will have a holographic championshipThey won’t even have to carry it. They’ll just carve a hologram into their belly and then they’ll have their title.”

