Oxxo “confirms” to have a store “around the universe”

There are many brands in the world that have a great presence in social networks, where they generate content for each of their consumers on a daily basis. As is the case of a tweet shared by Oxxo where he answered a trolling that a user created and in which the community manager gave him the best answer back confirming that each firm’s store is “around the universe”.

It is no secret to anyone that Oxxo is one of the brands with the most presence in Mexico and some Latin American countries. A study carried out by the statistics platform Latinometrics Indian that in Mexican territory there are 20,000 Oxxo stores, even surpassing the chains of its competition 7 Eleven.

(1/7) There are more Oxxos in Mexico than Starbucks in the US. pic.twitter.com/baglj1DEeH — Latinometrics (@LatamData) January 26, 2022

For its part, according to information from the annual report of FEMSA, the brand that owns Oxxo, it indicates that consolidated revenues of the retail company in 2019 amounted to 506,710 million Mexican pesos, of which the Coca-Cola FEMSA business unit represented 194 thousand 470 million Mexican pesos.

These data demonstrate the brand’s slogan: “around your life”, something that could not be more accurate, since today the company is one of those that registers millions of loyal customers worldwide, with stores in countries such as Colombia, Chile and Peru.

Oxxo “around the universe”

What began with a trolling post to the brand’s Twitter account ended with a witty post from the community manager of the signature.

A netizen shared the recent images of the universe Captured by NASA’s James Webb Telescope that amazed the whole world last week, but in his post the user identified as @misa_perezrey compared Oxxo to one of the stars seen in the photograph of the universe.

With the publication, the Internet user sought to create controversy by saying that the Oxxo allegedly consume a lot of electricity and do not pay for it, but he did not expect the great response he would get.

The manager of the firm’s social networks confirmed to the Internet user that Oxxo is a brand that is everywhere, even “around the universe.”

Our experts confirm that everything is possible within the multiverse, even having an OXXO around the universe. 🌌 https://t.co/eI8YTSRX25 — OXXO Stores (@Tiendas_OXXO) July 12, 2022

The post generated various interactions of the digital pulse where some responded by supporting the brand’s content creator.

It is not the first time that a community manager creates a good response for a controversial consumer post, such as a marriage proposal involving a McDonald’s hamburger, and where the Burger King CM chose to react in a comical way to his competition.

Yet another example is the community manager of Netflix and Spotify that chose to launch a type of joint strategy in which they were shown singing to the rhythm of a common character that has brought them millions of views and listened to on their respective platforms, such as bad bunny.

In this sense, brands increasingly use social networks as the main means to connect with their consumers or attract new users, that is why they create this type of strategies that are well received by the digital pulse, turning them into a good presence and in the future into a new client.

