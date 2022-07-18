“OBI-WAN KENOBI” – DISNEY+ | The Herald of Aguascalientes

Por: Juan Pablo Martínez Zúñiga

To do or not to do. Do not try

In the movie “The Orchid Thief” (Jonze, USA, 2002), writer Robert McKee (Brian Cox) tells stranded screenwriter Charlie Kaufman (Nicolas Cage) that it doesn’t matter if his script isn’t that great, just “surprise them at the end.” This line synthesizes almost the entire creative process of 20th Century Hollywood and in particular several Disney projects on the “Star Wars” universe, which are cooked with a spectacular ending in mind that may or may not be supported by consistent development. In the case of “Obi-Wan Kenobi” -his most recent series in the line of projects that seek to shed light on the untold events between the tapes that make up the saga originally planned by its creator George Lucas- this applies at the bottom of the lyrics, because it starts in a clear, and even interesting, way, and concludes in a spectacular way, but its lack of dramatic concreteness in the span of the other four episodes that make up the miniseries is discouraging, since the direction of Deborah Chow (“Better Call Saul”, “American Gods”, “The Mandalorian”), who is in charge of asa joint work, is extremely weak, since it lacks the necessary rigor to unify all the elements that this long story addresses and the scripts commit the great sin of neglecting the main character to try to turn the viewer’s attention to other secondary entities that do not acquire the necessary power to even be attractive, except for a couple of exceptions that I already mentioned. I’ll ion later.

The premise of a man at the point of emotional and existential breakdown such as Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) is solid material to work on his dramatic edges, because after his failure in “Episode III: Revenge of the Sith” (Lucas, EU, 2005) by failing to regain the loyalty or esteem of his best friend and Jedi apprentice Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), who saw how he was consumed by the literal flames of magma on a volcanic planet and the rhetoric that refers to hatred that consume him and that made him surrender to the dark side of the Force to transform into the feared Darth Vader, gives several points of exploration. And so it could be if it weren’t for the fact that the plot ends in a useless series of raids where Kenobi, self-exiled on the desert planet Tattooine to watch over the then-infant Luke Skywalker, is summoned by Senator Bail Organa (Jimmy Smits) to rescue his son. adopted daughter, Princess Leia (Vivien Blair), only 10 years old, who was kidnapped by The Inquisitors, a phalanx of the Empire whose purpose is to locate the remaining Jedi in the universe and whose member, the Third Sister (Moses Ingram), attacks with particular disdain and force against them hatching a secret plan against Kenobi that requires Leia as bait. The adventure requires Obi-Wan to dust off his skills as a Jedi warrior while also involving alliances with other Rebels, including Tala Durith (Indira Varma), a member of the Imperial forces but allied with the Rebels for personal reasons, the con man Haja ( Kumail Nanjiani) who poses as a Jedi to gain the trust of the people to later swindle them and the leader Roken (O’Shea Jackson), who seeks to safeguard the rebel faction. The plot thickens when Vader (Christiensen) himself takes matters into his own hands and seeks by all means to confront his former master.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is a project with many dramatic possibilities, which are only fulfilled in very specific and rare moments, such as the intense duel between Kenoby and Vader on a desolate and rocky planet, where the dialogues are also concise and concise. emotional that they must have been during all the episodes and some scenes with the tiny princess, either in a floating convoy where he finds those qualities of his real mother, Queen Amidala (Natalie Portman), in the girl’s innocent gestures or her scene ending, well executed and very moving. The rest is only perceived as plot ballast that fails as a contribution to this chain of situations as its importance does not materialize due to some somewhat lazy scripts in their dramatic exploration and not very successful performances, except for Indira Varma, whose antagonistic character has a rich background and his histrionic work is adequate. Ewan McGregor keeps everything afloat thanks to his great performance as well as -and this is a pleasant surprise- Hayden Christensen, who refines his acting and achieves a good performance. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” will be added to the increasingly bulky accumulation of stories about this universe that will anger several fans due to its lack of rigor in terms of continuity and the aforementioned flaws, but it correctly concludes the narrative arc of the protagonist and I think that now Yes, we are ready for stories that manage to divorce their plot from the Skywalkers or neighboring characters and learn more about this galaxy far, far away.

