“No to Cristiano Ronaldo and Kane”

Sold Robert Lewandowski al Barcelonathe Bayern Monaco he finds himself with the impossible task of replacing a 50-goal-a-season striker. The arrival of Sadio Mané from the Liverpool certainly not enough, you need a pure attacker and rumors about some superstars like Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Bayern, Kahn dismisses Kane: “Only a dream” In an interview with Bild, the CEO of Bayern Munich Oliver Kahn removed the possibility of an arrival of the prolific British tip in Germany: “He is under contract with Tottenham. He is a top striker, but he remains a dream for the future, certainly not for this summer. Who will we take? We’ll see what happens in the coming weeks “.

Watch the video Cristiano Ronaldo, shock offer from Saudi Arabia

Kahn, no to Ronaldo: “It is not part of our philosophy” Kahn a’s no even drier Cristiano Ronaldolooking for a team after the decision to leave the Manchester United this summer. The Portuguese forward is out of the Bayern Munich target in terms of age and salary: “I love Cristiano Ronaldo, everyone knows what a fantastic player he is. But every club has a certain philosophy and I’m not sure it would be the right signal for Bayern and the Bundesliga if we catch it now.“, are the statements that follow those of the sporting director on Saturday Hasan Salihamidzic.