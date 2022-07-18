“No betrayal, they were an open couple”
The singer and the footballer have decided to separate after ten years of relationship, from which two children were born
The Spanish journalist José Antonio Aviles, during the television program “Viva la vida”, revealed, citing sources “very, very close to Piquè”, that the two had a
open relationship
.
“Three years ago they lived
a crisis
– he said -, overcome when they decided to become an open couple. “By virtue of the nature of their relationship, the footballer’s family would therefore have been very surprised by the decision made by the singer.