Nintendo is opening its own movie studio this fall

That of Nintendo and the cinema has not been, until now, a love story. The critical and commercial failure of Super Mario Bros. (Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton, 1993), probably one of the most outrageous adaptations of all time, curtailed any business expansion plan in this regard for decades, although the saga Animal Crossing it did inspire a traditionally animated film in 2006 that, unfortunately for fans, was only released in the Japanese market. The television series of Donkey Kong and Kirby had the occasional direct-to-video that was really limited to unifying a few episodes until forming what we could technically consider a feature film, and there are also those who consider that the productions inspired by Pokemonincluding the successful Detective Pikachu (Rob Letterman, 2019), they carry Nintendo DNA, when in fact it is The Pokémon Company that has been managing everything independently for more than twenty years. 2022 is, however, the year in which history changes definitively. The year in which The Big N tries again to conquer The Big Screen.

It all started when Shigeru Miyamoto, known as the Walt Disney of video games, became aware of the nostalgic potential contained in its classic titles, especially those starring his most popular creation: Mario, the princess-rescuer plumber who has been appearing non-stop in some of the best-selling games of all time since 1981. After some unsuccessful negotiations with Sony in the middle of the last decade, Miyamoto met with Chris Meledandri, founder of Illumination Studios, as Nintendo began working with Universal Pictures’ amusement park division to build what turned out to be the very amazing Japan’s Super Nintendo World (soon to open a branch in Florida). Meledandri was the one who convinced the pixel genius that the studio responsible for The Minions was perfect to face a new cinematic adventure that would take Mario as far away as possible from that dark setback in real image, betting instead on a CGI animation blockbuster that really captured the colourful, vitalist and (why not say it) naive franchise universe.

With a cast that includes the voices of Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Jack Black or Seth Rogen, it is clear that the new Mario movie, still without a final title, intends to do everything possible to establish Nintendo as a name to reckon with in new animated film. To show how serious it is, the corporation has just bought a small Japanese studio, Dynamo Pictures, with the intention of renaming it Nintendo Pictures from next October, once the absorption process is complete. The intention seems clear: to transform a modest company specialized in video game cinematics (including some for Wii and Switch) and support Ghibli in its first CGI steps to create from scratch a team capable of competing with Illumination, Sony Animation and even Pixar. if required. It is evident that Miyamoto, aware that their creations were not taking advantage of their full transmedia potential at allhas been working for years to get to this point, as well as the fact that the final idea has not come from his head, but from a simple look at what the competition is doing.

If you’ve seen either of the two Sonic the Hedgehog movies, you’ll remember that the Sega logo appears right behind the Paramount Pictures logo in the opening credits. This same month we have learned that Nintendo’s great rival is actively looking for more film projects to develop both in film and television, so we would not be surprised if this news has accelerated the process of purchasing Dynamo. Intellectual properties already established in the sentimental memory of the general public are proving to be key in the contemporary entertainment industry. Characters with whom several generations have spent hours of their lives, either in front of an arcade or on their consoles, begin to have a new life as family movie stars, this time without false steps. Unless Pratt has decided to fake an exaggerated Italian accent for Mario… In which case, 2023 will be 1993 all over again.