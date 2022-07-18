Ninja Justifies Why Streamers Shouldn’t Start With Fortnite

Becoming a successful streamer is a difficult and often impossible path. Ninja, one of the most famous content creators in the world, has some advice to offer to all those who start in this world. In interview with CNEThas warned that jPlay to blockbuster titles like Fortnite and other triple A productions may not be exactly the best decision. The chances of going unnoticed are much higher.

Why is it better not to start with Fortnite (or other big games?

“Unless you’re one of the top players in the title, when you start streaming and trying to build a brand from scratch it is important that you start with a smaller game have a very close-knit community.” In popular games like Fortnite, it’s easy to get entombed quickly. “You can work on building your community and you can be discovered more easily in a smaller title.”

Multiplayer games as popular as Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone or Valorant include streamers on their pages, but many of them are unknown and hardly enjoy viewersdespite the fact that they are solvent players in these games in question.

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has been a regular Fortnite player since the Chapter 3 update. The North American streamer also won the award for best content creator at The Game Awards 2018.

Fortnite is the most successful Epic Games title, a battle royale available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, Nintendo Switch, and iOS and Android mobile devices. From today June 21, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has become free to play. The game developed by Mediatonic already belongs to Epic Games since the company acquired the studio, something similar to what happened with Rocket League.

Source | CNET (via Dexerto)