New “Lucky tip” phrases from “Becks” depress users

Pills “Becks” and its “Lucky tip” sayings are part of the Mexican restaurant culture, but it seems that they are going from saying to reality and are affecting the experience of the diner.



Through social networks, users have reported that the conventional and famous phrases of the pills “Usher” or “Becks”, known as Lucky tips, they have changed and now bring rather gloomy sentences instead. Surely you remember them these pills are as common in Mexican restaurants as salt shakers and establishments give them away to improve the breath of their guests in a type of giveaway marketing.

dogiveaway marketing? While people often think of promotional gifts as promotional bags, t-shirts, or stress balls that are given out at trade shows. A small timely gift to a potential customer, such as candy or pills in Mexican restaurants, can help small businesses build customer loyalty.

Furthermore, we know that a restaurant brand is no longer just about food. If ever it was. Now that quality, value, sanitation, location and staff are at stake (requirements every restaurant must meet in order for guests to consider it), the ability to deliver memorable and engaging experiences that create brand connection across each point of contact is more critical than ever.

To better understand the impact of customer service in the restaurant industry, here are some facts about customer preferences and the importance of going the extra mile to provide a great experience:

Today, 7 in 10 American consumers say they have spent more money to do business with a company that offers great service, according to a survey by American Express.

A moderate increase in customer experience results in an average revenue increase of $823 million over three years for a company with $1 billion in annual revenue.

A Harvard Business School researcher found that a one-star increase in the rating of yelp of a restaurant was correlated with a 5 percent to 9 percent increase in revenue.

25 percent more people turn to consumer reviews on sites like OpenTable, Yelp and TripAdvisor than those who trust reviews from professional food critics. 60 percent read reviews before eating out, a habit that takes precedence over driving to a restaurant or looking at photos of food.

Diners say complimentary extras and end-of-meal gifts (69 percent) and seating preferences (65 percent) would go a long way toward increasing customer loyalty.

As we can see, customer service is very important and seeing the pills “Usher” or “Becks” with a way to improve service in Mexico is undeniable. However, they are not the only brands present in Mexican businesses, as another that stands out is Laposse Crystal Candy.

But where did the pills come from? “Usher” or “Becks” and their sayings “Lucky tip”?

The company opened in 1902 as a modest candy store in the Historic Center. It is now a conglomerate that encompasses agricultural products, digital printing and financial services, although its flagship and most beloved product is the cooling tablet.

Its founders were Leopoldo España and José María Del Río Usher, from whom it receives its name. Emilio España, former president of Usher, says that the idea of ​​including phrases on the back of the pills came from his son while he was leafing through a book of Mexican proverbs that his grandfather inherited from him: “Those books were more valuable than any other material good, because they were the convention of the wisdom of many generations. Who does not do what they say, the train takes him “, said. That’s why they believed that printing sayings on the back of their products was a good way to continue the legacy of their founder.

One of the titles from which more sayings have been taken for the back of their pills is Mexican sayings and sayings which, according to the Spain family, is a unique specimen. They have tried to find it in second-hand bookstores and the Internet, but have not had much luck.

The classic package containing two pills and a printed saying. Although the phrases do not predict the future, like fortune cookies in Chinese restaurants, In Mexico there is a belief that the saying that someone gets in the package is just the one that is needed at a certain moment in life.

However, it seems that there is a change in the pills, will it be to attract the new generations? We don’t know, but from being teachings they are becoming real and depressing situations.

Some mints with a “lucky tip” that just seemed horrible to me… pic.twitter.com/zAypkXEVYZ — Monse •.• (@monse_bye) March 24, 2015

As an example, we can say that one of the most important ways to provide a great experience in your restaurant is to be on a personal level with your customers. Building a personal connection establishes loyalty. If a customer feels more like a friend than just another number, he will be more inclined to visit a restaurant again, as it happens in the Mexican culture.

