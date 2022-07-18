Netflix: the 4 unmissable series that you can watch in less than 6 hours

Netflix has a wide range of platforms and audiovisual content. Nevertheless, people have little timeso it is very difficult to get to see all the movies and series recommended by critics that appear on streaming sites.

If there is no scope for long productions that require several days to finish completely, we will list below some series, successful and with good reviews, that last less than 6 hours and that can be enjoyed in less than a day.

Based on the book by Mark Harris, this documentary series narrated by Maryl Streep shows us how five acclaimed contemporary directors tell the story of five legendary Hollywood filmmakers who enlisted in the armed forces to document World War II.

Steven Spielberg, Francis Ford Coppola, Guillermo Del Toro, Paul Greengrass and Lawrence Kasdan guide us through the american film history and the role of Hollywood in mobilizing and shaping the consciousness of a divided America.

UNBELIEVABLE

Based on a true story, this 8-episode miniseries tells the story of a teenager who denounces having been raped and then retracts her version. Two detectives follow the evidence that could reveal the truth.

It offers a hard look at the reality of violence and sexual abuse, also showing the perspectives of the victims through the character of the victim, Kaitlyn Dever.

This drama received eight Emmy nominations and won in the category of best directing in a miniseries. It consists of four episodes of approximately 55 minutes each and tells the story of a Jewish Hasidic woman runs away from an arranged marriage in Brooklyn to start a new life abroad, but her past catches up with her.

The series was inspired and is loosely based on Deborah Feldman’s autobiographya young woman who broke free from the ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious community of the Satmar community in New York and started a new life in Berlin.

THIS SHIT IS OVER ME

Based on the graphic novel by Charles Forsman, the series follows the life of a young girl with powers, Syd, dealing with the chaos of school, family drama, and unrequited love for her best friend while tries to control his new abilities.

The first season, which features only seven half-hour episodespremiere on the platform on February 26, 2020, but unfortunately the series was cancelled.