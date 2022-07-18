Netflix. Ryan Gosling talks about the premiere of The Gray Man

This week, it comes to Netflix with The Gray Manone of the most ambitious films on the platform with which the actor fulfills one of his childhood tastes: entering a story that, in the full sense of the rule, goes through the action genre.

So, after his classic characters in Diary of a passion, Drive, Crazy stupid love, La La Land and, recently, the new installment of bladerunner, Ryan Gosling go for a little more adventure with this action thriller directed by the Russo brothers.

“I have always loved action movies, action was my first love growing up, it was probably what made me want to do movies. I’ve made movies that have action, but never a full-fledged action movie,” Ryan Gosling commented for MILLENNIUM.

“I could never find the right character and when the Russo brothers came up with this story, the combination of them – the best at what they do – and this character, I was made to think it was unique and compelling. I knew this was the one”, he added.

the big bet

The Gray Man aims to become a platform action franchise and took as its starting point the series of books of the same name that tells us what happens when Court Gentry is broken out of jail to become a secret CIA agent.

East thriller of action had a budget of more than $200 million; evidently that generated the best, most impressive action sequences that the Russos conceived after being at the helm of the most successful Marvel franchise (avengers).

This represented a challenge for his cast, but Ryan had an ace up his sleeve that, without knowing it, helped him become an action hero, his training as a dancer allowed him to bring out the action scenes and the fights that would not have been imagined with characters from the past.

“It’s funny, I didn’t think my dance training would be helpful in any way, but the stunt choreographer always reminded me that it was all choreography and that it was useful as a base and I guess they were right, because I made it,” he explains. physical challenges.

“It was very challenging, I had never done anything like this; It was exciting and fun to tell a story in a completely different way and with so much energy. After this, standing in a room talking seems pretty boring.”, he added.

Ryan is joined by an A-list cast including CChris Evans (Lloyd Hansen), Rege-Jean Page (Deni Carmichael) and Jessica Henwick (Suzanne Brewer) in the antagonistic part; while Ana de Armas (Dani Miranda) she becomes an ally who helps him escape.

For Regé-Jean Page (Deni Carmichael), this thriller of action became the opportunity to explore a character other than Simon Basset, one of the main roles in the series Bridgerton. With Carmichael he does not face the physical action, but he does touch on issues such as power and corruption.

“The best thing about the movie is that everything exists in this morally gray area and I don’t think there’s any good guys or bad guys in the story, I think the genre could talk about it, but they love how much this movie reflects on some of the issues you’re facing. in the real world”, said Regé-Jean Page in an interview with MILLENNIUM.

“You have a corrupt patriarchy at the top and people doing their best in very high pressure situations to be okay. It is a morally complex world; the drama comes from seeing how these people are in high pressure situationsPage added.

Turned into a villain, Regé-Jean recalled that the Russos suggested he take a turn, “they told me: ‘We have this character, we want to see how you can take it, how much fun you can have and what we can get out of this character.’ It was an incredible gift.”

Jessica Henwick’s (Suzanne Brewer) journey was just as rewarding with this story, after her characters in the fourth installment of Matrix either game of Thrones, The Gray Man put her in a different spot with an action movie where the spies they are against the spies.

“What we see makes this genre and spy movie one of the most modern, because we are talking about how the world works right now. What attracted me to Suzanne is that she is not afraid to show who she is and that is difficult to find, ”explained the actress.

more than action

Ryan Gosling explains that his character has a relevant background, beyond the action. Gentry is in prison for a past issue (no spoiler), but he is called by the CIA and from that moment on, he shows his interest in the life he could not have.

“The character chooses to focus, it’s not the trauma, but in the moment; he’s always trying to keep going, even when you meet the character, he’s there, on a job and it’s a violent one, but deep down he’s still having dinner and watching the fireworks,” Gosling said.

“These elements were interesting, he is trying to live a little before he dies, death is imminent; he tries to enjoy what he can of life before it ends and he has a sense of humor about it which also makes him a lot of fun to play”, added the actor.

