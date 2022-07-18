Monday 18 July, saint of the day, birthdays, horoscope

On 18 July the Church remembers Sant’Emiliano, San Bruno, San Federico. Nelson Mandela International Day is celebrated. Greetings to Frankie HI Nrg Mc and Vin Diesel. Horoscope

July 18 is the 199th day of the Gregorian calendar, the 200th in leap years.

The Church remembers Sant’Emilianomartyr of Moesia; San Bruno of Segnibishop; San Federico of Utrecht.

July 18 is the Nelson Mandela International Day (July 18, 1918 – December 5, 2013). It was promoted by the General Assembly of the United Nations in recognition of the contribution made by the former South African president to the culture of peace and freedom.

They were born on July 18: Frankie Hi Nrg Mcrapper, stage name of Franceso Di Gesù; Vin Dieselactor;

Here are some of the main events that occurred on July 18: 64 – Great burning of Rome under the emperor Nero; 1870 – Pope Pius IX proclamation on dogma of papal infallibility; 1898 – Marie and Pierre Curie they discover a new element they call polonium; 1925 – Adolf Hitler publish the manifesto Mein Kampf; 1994 – Genocide in Rwanda: the Rwandan Patriotic Front conquers the city of Gisenyi in Rwanda and ends the genocide; 1997 – The software that will give life to blog.

The horoscope for July 18

Aries

Good stars, those of the first day of the week, to make decisions of a certain depth, both in terms of privacy and work. Make a note of it in order to remove the obstacles that stand between you and your choices! Smooth and positive Monday in the afternoon, when the Moon passes in your sign. Life as a couple in the sights of Venus.

Bull

Today your organizational skills and your mood improve: partly for the friendly Moon in the sign of Pisces, partly for Venus which today passes into Cancer. Once you have settled your practical and professional commitments, you can devote yourself to private life with greater pleasure. Show your trust in a friend who has been fond of you for many years now.

Twins

It is a good day this third Monday of July, despite – in the morning – the Moon in square aspect. At work you can count on the focus and originality of your ideas, and on some extra income if you have sown well, if you have worked hard in the recent past. In love you are satisfied and the understanding with your loved one is total. New contacts.

Cancer

What a beauty, if you are among the lucky ones to be on vacation, to have arranged the holidays in this period: in addition to the Pisces Moon, a water sign like yours, you also have Venus, star of love, beauty, little luck. Hot partner, boils and mischief galore. If you have children today they are unleashed devils, but their verve makes you happy.

Lion

Moon in the eighth field until lunchtime. A bit unpleasant, because she puts her finger on the wound, reminding you of all your flaws, your mistakes. When in the mirror you don’t want to see your faults, you close your eyes and go straight, but with the hypercritical White Lady prodding you in the back, today you have to stop and give her a rope. Lively, positive atmosphere in the evening.

Virgin

Today’s sky sees you struggling in the first part of the day, characterized by the Pisces Moon, opposite to your sign: someone or something will put you and your goals in the way. Especially in the sentimental field! Watch your back and don’t take anything lightly. Totally different astral situation in the afternoon and in the evening. Love on top of your thoughts.

Weight scale

With Venus in the tenth field, the highest horoscopic zone in Heaven, love occupies your thoughts and engages your energies. And if not, the good opportunities that free time offers you could help you find it. Work and profession are in full swing; work hard to overcome the difficulties you encounter and pull the strings of the bag (Jupiter is rowing against you).

Scorpio

Moon in Pisces, water sign trine to yours, therefore serene after the weekend shared with old friends and loved ones. Free and independent in the profession? You can get important results these days, thanks to the clear mind, determination and perseverance that you will be able to show off. Alone? Coupled? Happy time, very fulfilling for love.

Sagittarius

The Moon is rowing against you. Important news may occur in the professional sphere, but you will have to be alert to ensure that they become profitable, and are not surprises that complicate your life. In love, you will have truly beautiful moments, regardless of your sentimental status. Give yourself some rest and something that can give you pleasure.

Capricorn

There will be coincidences that will bring opportunities for further development of your work activity: you will feel gratified with how things will go, and, in many cases, the gratification will also be of an economic nature. The friendly Moon in Pisces gives you enthusiasm and optimism in love, relationships improve with people who know how to understand you and give you affection.

Acquarium

The Sun and the Moon will help you today. It is time to move into new fields, exploring different job opportunities: horizons are broadening and ambitious people, interests and projects can enter your life. The couple’s life sails in perfect harmony, touching a hint of warmth and great sensuality in the evening, when the Moon will pass into Aries.

Fish

Today all you have to do is enjoy life in its most casual and fun aspects, including some seductive games. Love will triumph, whatever your sentimental status. It will be easy for you to understand and dialogue with your loved one, so much so as to send your relationship into star orbit. Courts in sight for singles and the youngest.