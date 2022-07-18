Miss Venice Beach, the queen of Caorle is the 18 year old Martina

CAORLE – «Miss Venice Beach it combines beauty with the flavors of the territory, two characteristics of Caorle endowed with a unique beauty and many flavors to taste ». Word of Mattia Munerotto, councilor for tourism, who welcomed the municipal administration in the second stage of the competition. Two hours of show last Friday in Piazza Matteotti with 14 competitors as protagonists, presented by Elisa Bagordo. The young women were evaluated for their ability to model, pose and show off their talent and interpret the new glam clothing collections of the Diamante boutique, combined with Bghy bags and Gelée beachwear, together with the inventiveness of Serena Grandin hairdressers. by Hair Point Serena and Laura Burigotto’s make-up. And in the last issue, each competitor played their own idol: a family member who inspires her, a historical figure or an exponent from the world of TV, cinema or entertainment.

Victory went to Martina Pistollato 18 years old, Venetian from Mira, student and animator. She went to the Miss Pareus beach resort sash delivered by Roberto Giacomin, manager of the Baia Blu which is part of the same company, and Renato Finotto, president of the Carole Città dello Sport foundation. Martina talked about her commitment as an entertainer in a summer camp, and her ability to take care of children on stage. “My strong point is my red hair which I like and like very much, explains the winner. I would like to become a teacher but my real dream is to become a model”. Second place for Aurora Artuso 18 year old from Marcon, marketing student, who on stage played Ariana Grande, awarded with the title Miss Consorzio Italian seal, delivered by Andrea Scarabel, Unicarve referent and by the testimonial Giovanni Cavasin. The other two bands up for grabs were awarded to two young Paduan girls. The title Miss Eywa sport & spa went to Laura Colomba, 20 years old from San Giorgio delle Pertiche, a sports competitor who practices dance, awarded by Laura Venaruzzo, referent for the reception of the Eywa wellness center in Portogruaro.

To detach the pass for the final too Aurora Stocco16 year old from Padua from Villa del Conte, with the Miss Coraya sash delivered by Davide Scalzotto editor-in-chief of the Venice edition of the Gazzettino and by Giorgia Giaciglio, a young man who won the Miss Coraya title last year. For the challenge between singers, it was Arianna Cappelletto aka Hazuna di Scorzè with the unreleased song Demone, as decreed by rapper Tripla b, i.e. Brunno Meireles Ezer of the band La Familia who opens each selection with the theme song dedicated to the competition. About 130 young women have entered the competition and the most voted on the website www.missvenicebeach.net will be able to access the final with the title of Miss Venice-Gazzettino, media partner of the event. Next stop on Friday 22 July at the Blue moon bathing establishment on the Lido of Venice.