Mexican soccer players become extinct in SpainMediotiempo

The football players mexicans begin a to become extinct in The league from Spain. For the Season 2022-2023which begins on August 14, the representation tricolor will relapse only in three players; last season there were seven.

The summer market in Spanish soccer closes on September 1; nevertheless, there are no signsno signs, of some signing that increase that figureso everything points to Andrés Saved (Real Betis), Diego Lainez (Real Betis) and Jesus Manuel Corona (Seville) they will be the only mexican flag bearers on the First division.

Also of Saved, Lainez and Coronaat the beginning of the Season 2021-2022in the league they were also registered Hector Herrera (Atletico Madrid), Nestor Araujo (Celtic of Vigo) and Jose Juan Macias (Getafe); a half of the Orbelin Pineda campaign left Cruz Azul bound for celtic of vigeither.

So far this transfer window, the four named left the rows of spanish football to return to Mexico, sign up for Major League Soccer and the Greek League.

Where does Héctor Herrera play, after nine years in Europe?

midfielder Hector Herreraafter an irregular season with the Atletico Madrid, ended to one trajectory of nine campaigns in Europe, where he played for the Colchonero team and for FC Porto; with both teams he was league champion.

Hector Herrera took the decision to leave European football for play with the dynamo of houston of the mlsfour months before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, which will be his third World Cup.

America repatriated Néstor Araujo from Celta de Vigo

After four seasons in Spain, the defending center emerged from the basic forces of Cruz Azul, decided to leave to the Celta de Vigo to play with the Americaa club that convinced him with a three-year contract.

The defender, who also defended the colors of Santos in Liga MX, could continue in the Celticbut I do not accept the renewal contract for one more campaign, saying yes to the Eagles, a team that guarantees a contractual relationship until 2025.

Orbelín Pineda left Celta and signed with Almeyda’s AEK Atenas

The Magito Pineda He had six months for him oblivion in Celta de Vigoa team that hired him in the winter market of 2022. The Mexican it was not acceptor by Coach Edward Coudetwho relegated to bankinggiving him just 93 minutes in the second half of the campaign.

Is situation forced to Orbelin Pineda seek exit immediate, and what better way to go to the club AEK Athenswhere met again with Matías Almeydacoach with whom he shone and won five titles playing for Chivas de Guadalajara.

JJ Macías spent the night in Getafe and returned to Chivas

The formed striker in the youth teams of the Chivas, could not earn a place in the Getafe and after six months of adventure in Spain, decided to return to the Sacred Flock midway through the 2021-2022 campaign.

Currently the footballer is injured and his recovery will take up to eight monthsso we will see it until the Closing Tournament 2023.

