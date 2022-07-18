Mexican National Team justifies Gerardo Martino’s trip to Argentina

Midtime Editorial

After Gerardo Martino received a wave of criticism on social networks for being captured in Argentina a few months after directing Mexico in the Qatar World Cup 2022in the account of the Mexican team justified their absence from the stadiums of the MX League.

The Tata Martino was busted by Mexican soccer personalities such as Christian Martinoli, Javier Alarcón and Tito Villa, who couldn’t believe seeing it in a match between Newell’s Old Boys Y Racing de Avellaneda while in Mexico Date 3 was disputed.

The boss of Tricolor met with Lionel Scalloniselector of Argentinaon the field of Newell’s; Mexico and the Albiceleste will be measured in Qatar 2022 being paired in Group C.

​“Every weekend in the MX League, members of the coaching staff of the SNM (Mexican National Team) attend duels that are disputed,” they noted on Twitter.

Norberto Scoponi, George TheilerGustavo Piñero, Gustavo Dezotti, Sergio Giovagnoli and Damián Silvero make up the team that attends the duels, according to the publication.

All the matches of the players eligible for the World Cup, both national and international, are analyzed, either in person or on video, with the technological tools available for National Teams and Liga MX. – National Selection (@miseleccionmx) July 18, 2022

“All the games of the players eligible for the World Cupboth national and international, are analyzedeither in person or on video, with the technological tools available to National teams Y MX League”they sentenced.

At the moment there is no date for the return of Gerardo Martino to the fields of MX League in a tournament opening 2022 that is going to forced marches to finish in time for the world.

