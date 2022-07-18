Meet Jack, the son of Johnny Depp who looks like him

Various details about the personal life of Johnny Depp have become public knowledge since the actor was victorious in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The daughter of Depp, LilyRose, made headlines during the bomb trial due to her unstable relationship with the actor. Now the 20-year-old son of the star of Pirates of the Caribbean, Jack Deppwho is the spitting image of his famous father, is turning heads.

Jack Depp He is one of two children that the 59-year-old Hollywood star had with his ex-partner Vanessa Paridis. He is brother of Lily Rose Deppwho now has 22 years.

It’s important pointing that Lily Rose Depp has been immersed in the world of entertainment and especially Hollywoodfollowing in the footsteps of their parents.

Nevertheless, John Jack Depp He usually keeps a low profile, so not much is known about him. However, in recent days some photos have appeared and the resemblance he has to Johnny Depp is surprising.

“My son Jack has always been a very talented artist. He draws very well. He also plays music very well. He has a good ear. Apart from school plays and other things, he has shown no desire to become an actor.”Said the protagonist of El Joven Scissorhands while talking about his son.

A few days ago, Depp shared a photo on his Twitter account, which immediately went viral, as the striking resemblance to his father can be seen.