Manny Pacquiao calls Messi: “I hope he returns to play in Barcelona”

The boxer loves Barcelona very much and … Barcelona: “If I have to be honest, in addition to boxing, my favorite sport is basketball, which is practiced a lot in the Philippines. culè I always follow the matches on TV, I try not to miss one. This is my first time here, I also went to the stadium it was a really nice experience, a very nice stadium in the company of the president Laporta. In addition to Barcelona, ​​however, I follow also Argentina because I have great esteem for Leo Messi.He is in Paris now but I hope he will return to play for Barcelona.

The boxer is enjoying his retirement but does not rule out a sensational return to the ring. “For now there is only a 50% chance of him coming back to fight. I have used these first few months to spend a lot of my time with my family. And then I am also focused on my business. If there is an opportunity to fight I don’t rule it out a priori. For now I have an exhibition match scheduled for next December against a Korean guy. Then I will evaluate what the future holds. In the meantime I obviously continue to follow boxing and I see some fights. There are several very interesting elements . For convenience I often follow Inoue in Japan, lately he has boxed with Nonito Donaire, a boxer from the Philippines. Inoue is an excellent boxer even though my favorite right now is Garcia. The strongest I fought with was Margarito also because he was much bigger than me. “