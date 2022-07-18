Madiba, the Nelson Mandela I knew and confessed his love for Argentina

Nelson Mandela, Madiba for his South African people, received me in his office, serving me the coffee himself and taking my overcoat to hang it up. That was before starting the interview with the man who changed the history of Africa, assuming as the first black president in an apartheid country, the system that discriminated based on the color of the skin. It was in 1994. He did the interview within hours of assuming his presidency, which lasted until 1999. The same year he received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“You know, Alejandro, when I was in prison (he was imprisoned for 27 years for political reasons), instead of becoming bitter or resentful for the injustices I experienced, I dedicated myself to studying the culture, the customs of the whites… even their poetry. He knew that if he came out of that torment alive, if he continued to have hatred, he would never really leave prison.” His voice was calm and measured. His verbal and non-verbal communication were totally congruent. “I believe that education is the most important weapon to improve and change the world“.

