Madiba, the Nelson Mandela I knew and confessed his love for Argentina

Nelson Mandela, Madiba for his South African people, received me in his office, serving me the coffee himself and taking my overcoat to hang it up. That was before starting the interview with the man who changed the history of Africa, assuming as the first black president in an apartheid country, the system that discriminated based on the color of the skin. It was in 1994. He did the interview within hours of assuming his presidency, which lasted until 1999. The same year he received the Nobel Peace Prize.

“You know, Alejandro, when I was in prison (he was imprisoned for 27 years for political reasons), instead of becoming bitter or resentful for the injustices I experienced, I dedicated myself to studying the culture, the customs of the whites… even their poetry. He knew that if he came out of that torment alive, if he continued to have hatred, he would never really leave prison.” His voice was calm and measured. His verbal and non-verbal communication were totally congruent. “I believe that education is the most important weapon to improve and change the world“.

I asked him: “Do you really believe that the racial hatred that comes from hundreds of years ago can be ended?” And he replied: “Look Alejandro, I always told myself that everything seems impossible until it is done . Even when I thought I was fainting, the faith in being able to unite my people always made me go forward against all hope.”

Mandela created the rainbow flag, the same one that waved proudly at the 1995 rugby world cup, when the Springboks defeated in the final, playing at home, the -until then almost unbeatable- All Blacks. The movie “Undefeated” shows the scene in his office, when he receives the South African rugby captain, Fracois Pienaar (Morgan Freeman in the role of Mandela and Matt Damon like the rugbier), where the room in which Mandela He received me, already as president-elect.

Years later, a team of rugby of the foundation rugby without borders to which I belong, paid tribute to him, playing a game of rugby, with Argentine players, mixed with a former prison mate from Mandelabehind the walls of the mythical prison of Robben Islandwhere to Madiba spent 17 of the 27 years he was imprisoned

“I have great affection and appreciation for Argentina. What’s more, every time I knew you were playing South Africa, I rooted for you. Hugo Porta (The former fly-half at the time considered the best in the world) is a very good friend of mine”, the great leader said that time before saying goodbye.

“I believe in the indomitable human spirit. I believe that peace and the union of peoples is possible”. On this new anniversary -104 years since his birth on July 18, 1918- his voice resonates with me as the path to follow to overcome any kind of crack and believe that a better future can be achieved.

* Alexander Sangenis international journalist and communication consultant