Lucca Summer Festival, D’Alessandro meets the new “rock” council: here is the safety plan for concerts in the stands

“Concerts are important and must remain”. It is a premise to dissolve any misunderstanding and to open a new chapter between Mimmo d’Alessandro and Mario Pardiniwho now takes off the clothes of the entrepreneur to lead a “rock junta”, like the patron of Lucca Summer Festival he defined the new administration during the first meeting with the councilors Giovanni Minniti, Nicola Buchignani and Fabio Barsanti.

The occasion is the presentation of the logistic plan of viability and safety in view of the three concerts of the Lucca Summer Festival which will be held in the stands of the Walls starting from Wednesday (20 July) with Zucchero to continue the following day (21 July) with Blanco and end on 31 July with Justin Bieber. Maxi-events that will see thousands of people arrive in the city and which, like every year, will therefore be accompanied by a series of measures to guarantee their safety.

Summer Festival, countdown to the concerts of Blanco and Zucchero in the stands: the road and parking plan ready

This is why, for the first time, concert tickets for Blanco (for which 40,000 people are expected) and Justin Biber have been anchored to specific parking lotsin such a way as to divide the entrances to the event area into two distinct routes a priori and keep the flows separate, in and out, starting from the motorway toll booths where the exit at Capannori or Lucca Ovest was recommended depending on the type of ticket.

“I am convinced that events of this type are important for the city and must grow and remain, obviously always evaluating the impact they can have on the territory – he stressed the mayor -. I know what we are talking about when we talk about organizing events that attract thousands of people, having been at the top of Lucca Comics for years, and for this I can only be grateful to Mimmo, the offices, the volunteers and all those who guarantee safety. , both in terms of logistics and services for visitors. I also know that this requires a sacrifice to the citizens, to whom I ask to have patience in these three days for the changes to the roads that have been considered fundamental and necessary ”.

“I am happy to have a mayor who knows what we are talking about – replied D’Alessandro – who knows the sacrifice and the economic impact that events of this type leave to the city. I hope that the Lucca Summer Festival can continue to grow and I believe that it will: even Puccini, from up there, would be happy to have this new rock joint“.

As for July 20, for the Zucchero concert, the rest and parking areas for spectators will be located at the station and in the surrounding areas, as well as July 21 and 31 for the concerts by Blanco and Justin Bieber. In these last two cases, however, the Palatucci car park at Campo Coni (with moving stop and tourist bus stop) and a pedestrian path between the parking areas and the entrances to compartments A and B in the spectator area in Campo Balilla. The cost of parking will be 15 euros per day. Unlike Viale Carducci – which will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 on 20 until 7 on 22 July – viale Europa will close only on July 21st, starting from 00.00 and until the end of the concert. Both days will also be closed the sortie of San Paolino and the pedestrian underpass of San Concordio, which will be accessible until 20.30 for the handicapped. From 20 July at 2 pm, until 22 July at 7 am Porta San Pietro is closed to vehicular traffic, a ban on parking and transit in the prefiltration area from piazzale Risorgimento to via Montanara, a ban on parking in the station area and in Viale Giusti. D.to July 20th at 2pm until July 21st at 3am and from July 21st at 12 noon until July 22nd at 7am there will be a ban on transit in the station area which will still allow pedestrians to access the services (pharmacy, station etc).

“We advised by email of the access and exit routes to ticket holders, in such a way as to direct them in a certain direction – they explain from the logistics of the Summer Festival -, this will allow you to have natural one-way streets with 15 thousand people in the west area. , where 1200 parking spaces are calculated with the addition of the Palatucci, and 25,000 in the eastern area, where instead there are 1500/700. Who will come has also been suggested to exit the toll booth to take: Lucca west for the west area (A) and Capannori for the east area (B). In addition to this, during the afternoon we will show some videos to suggest the pedestrian paths on which we will still have twice the operators suggested by the law. We also studied a ‘water plan’ to distribute bottles to young and very young people who are estimated to arrive the evening before the Blanco concert, thanks also to the work of civil protection volunteers ”.

As for the parking lots from today (18 July) to 22 July the Carducci car park will be reserved for the exclusive use of the organization of

concert and the exit of the bulwark of Santa Maria will remain closed, except loading-unloading which will be allowed from 5 to 9 in the historic center. Parking for residents will be free in the blue stalls in the areas set up starting from 8 tomorrow (19 July), while the ban on transit in via Carrara and neighboring areas will be in force until 22 July. The holders of Metro season tickets of the car parks occupied during the events will be able to park freely in the blue stalls of the area with the exception of the historic center and the car parks, displaying the appropriate coupon. For those coming by train, the Ferrovie Group has made five special trains available on the evening of the Blanco concert, while for Zucchero there are three replacement buses in Piazzale Ricasoli.

Justin Bieber concert confirmed, for which the same measures in place with Blanco will be adopted.