Lucca Summer Fest, Zucchero, Blanco and Justin Bieber arrive: all the info for those coming from outside







Countdown to Lucca in view of the 3 maxi concerts scheduled under the stands of the Walls, as part of the 2022 edition of the Summer Festival. A triple appointment in the area of ​​the former Balilla field where the historic Rolling Stones exhibition took place in 2017 and which this year will host Zucchero (Wednesday 20), Blanco (Thursday 21) and Justin Bieber (Sunday 31). As in previous editions, the shows under the Walls will involve a series of temporary changes to the viability and to the stop along the city ring roads around the concert area. On Monday morning the municipal administration presented the general plan for logistics, safety, traffic and parking.

Sky Box Until August 3, a narrowing of the promenade above the Walls, in the sky box area, is expected, with the closure to vehicular traffic on the evening of August 2, as well as on concert dates.





Parking lots From 18 to 22 July the Carducci car park will be reserved for the exclusive use of the organization of the concert and the sortie of the rampart of Santa Maria will be closed. Parking for residents will be free in the blue stalls of the areas set up starting from 8 on July 19, while the ban on transit in Via Carrara and neighboring roads will be in force until July 22. On July 20, for the Zucchero concert, the rest and parking areas for spectators will be located at the train station and neighboring areas, as well as on July 21 and 31 for the concerts of Blanco and Justin Bieber, in this case with the addition of the Palatucci car park – Coni field (with moving stop and tourist bus stop), of a pedestrian path between the parking areas and the entrances to compartments A and B, spectator area – campo Balilla, from rest areas in the eastern part of the city. The holders of Metro season tickets of the car parks occupied during the events will be able to park freely in the blue stalls of the area with the exception of the historic center and the car parks, displaying the appropriate coupon.

Stop the traffic From 6 on Wednesday 20 until 7 on Friday 22, Viale Carducci will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic, with the exception of pedestrian pass holders. The sortie of San Paolino and the pedestrian underpass of San Concordio will also be closed, which will be accessible until 20.30 for the handicapped. In the same period, the curtain of the Walls will be closed. From 20 July at 2 pm, until 22 July at 7 am, Porta San Pietro will be closed to vehicular traffic, the prohibition of parking and transit in the prefiltration area from piazzale Risorgimento to via Montanara, the prohibition of parking in the station area and in viale Giusti (except for the police, security vehicles, civil protection, environmental system, residents with pass holders, Trenitalia replacement buses, and park summer ticket holders. From 20 July at 2 pm until 21 July at 3 and from 21 July at 12 until July 22 at 7 a ban on transit in the station area – viale Giusti will be imposed, except for the police, security vehicles, civil protection, environmental system, residents, Trenitalia replacement buses, and park summer ticket holders, access station and pharmacy, viale Europa and the surrounding areas will also be closed to traffic from midnight on 21 July until the end of the concert.

Spectators For the concerts of Blanco and Justin Bieber, the organization advises holders of ‘Pit Area’ and ‘Tribune’ tickets to use the Capannori motorway exit and to use the car parks located in Viale Giusti, station or fruit and vegetable market. For those in possession of a ‘standing’ ticket, the Lucca Ovest motorway exit is recommended, while the parking lots to use are Palatucci and the special space adjacent to the Sant’Anna cemetery.

