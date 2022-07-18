lots of flirts but nobody really wants it

The future of Cristiano Ronaldo it is still shrouded in the most complete mystery. To date, no one knows where the five-time Golden Ball will play next season. A singular case if one thinks of the prestige (and quality) of Portuguese.

Cristiano Ronaldo: everyone wants it, nobody buys it

For weeks now, Cristiano Ronaldo has made it known not wanting to stay in Manchester anymore. The encore marriage with the Red Devils lasted, in fact, only one season. The Portuguese has decided that, in order to win again, he needs a new team in which he can express himself at his best. Manchester is no longer for him.

His agent, the powerful Jorge Mendes, immediately activated to find him a new accommodation but, to date, Cristiano Ronaldo is still without a team. Incredible but true. The five-time Ballon d’Or has not signed with any clubdespite its status and what it stands for.

CR7: Chelsea hesitates, Saudi Arabia tempts him

It seemed destined to become a new Chelsea player but the Blues are stalling, making the situation complicated. The feeling is that it is not the first choice as a replacement for Romelu Lukakunow back as a new idol at Inter.

Roma chose Paulo DybalaBayern Munich confirmed that they do not want it and the Barcelona preferred to bet on Robert Lewandowski. PSG is also not interested. There would be the rich proposal from Saudi Arabia (monster figure, equal to 125 million euros per season) but the Portuguese still feels able to make a difference in Europe.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Sporting Lisbon dreams of a sensational return

Sporting Lisbon in the background, club where CR7 exploded. The Portuguese company is aware of not having the economic strength to be able to afford Cristiano Ronaldo but hopes for a heartfelt choice by his former prodigal son (his mother would be happy to see him again in green and white).

In Portugal, every clue is read as a concrete possibility of CR7 returning home but, to date, there would be nothing true. The former star of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United still hopes to to be able to choose one’s own destiny and to end up in a major European football club. Will he succeed?

