Leonardo DiCaprio and the house he rents for 32,000 euros a month in Los Angeles

Leo DiCaprio is not only a proven actor and a fervent defender of the environment. He is also a good real estate investor and in the Los Angeles area he owns several residences that are one in Malibu, another in Los Feliz (he had two there), a complex of three houses in Bird Streets and the one in Beverly Hills. The latter, acquired at the end of last year for a sum close to ten million, has just been put on the rental market for 32,000 euros per month.

In Beverly Hills Flats, he bought it at the end of 2021 for close to ten million. Hilton & Hyland

Side view. Hilton & Hyland

It is located in the Beverly Hills Flats neighborhood and was built in the 1930s although it has been completely renovated: white oak floors, avant-garde lighting, steel doors… It has four bedrooms and six bathrooms in 430 m2 of living space on two floors .

The two floors are connected from the lobby by a spiral staircase. Hilton & Hyland

Living room on main level. Hilton & Hyland

The living room, also on the ground floor. Hilton & Hyland

The kitchen, with high-end furniture. Hilton & Hyland

On the main level, we find a foyer with a spiral staircase leading to a green wood paneled living room with built in bookshelves, an open bar and doors to the rear garden. The gourmet area is equipped with high-end furniture and Carrara marble. French doors lead out to a terrace with outside dining.

The main room. Hilton & Hyland

The bathroom of the suite, with white Carrara marble. Hilton & Hyland

On the upper floor there are three en-suite bedrooms and a master bedroom with a minibar, walk-in closet and a very spacious marble bathroom. The balcony overlooks the back garden, well protected by hedges, with pool and fire pit. The main entrance offers enormous parking space although the property includes a separate garage connected to a guest house with its own garden.