Kurt Angle reveals that Jason Jordan continues to suffer aftermath of his neck injury

It has been 4 years since Jason Jordan suffered a career-ending injury. Since then, he has continued to work in WWE as a producer. Nevertheless, Kurt Angle He has revealed how he carries his day to day. On his podcast The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic medalist He spoke in detail about why these sequelae occur when one injures the neck.

“What happens is you have discs between the vertebrae. When you injure your neck, that disc moves. From side to side. It pops out of the vertebra. You have nerves that come out of the vertebrae and get blocked by the disc. You cannot feel your arm and have no mobility in one or both, depending on whether it has slipped to either side. Usually it’s just one. That’s what happened to Jason.”

Angle also had to undergo the same procedure. When asked if he was able to solve his problems with an operation, he denied it. “No, I don’t feel my pinkies. I have a lot of issues with my motor skills and my arms go numb for periods of time. I’ve lost about three inches on both arms, they’ve atrophied. It’s tough. When you have these quick surgeries. It’s what happened to Jason, instead of doing a fusion of vertebrae. You’re going to have long-term problems. At some point I’m going to have to have fusion surgery. I should have had it by now but I didn’t.”

Speaking properly of Jordan, he highlighted his work as a producer, but was amazed that his hands did not work. “She’s crazy that she’s still having problems today. His motor skills, his hands turn on and off all the time. It’s never okay. I’m not sure why it happens, at least I get a moment of rest from time to time. He never gets that break. He’s been dealing with this for years.”

