Kourtney Kardashian shares an unedited photo of herself as a teenager and fans think she’s still exactly the same

KOURTNEY Kardashian shared an unedited photo of herself as a teenager and fans say she looks exactly the same.

The Hulu star posted the throwback photo on her Instagram page.

5

Kourtney, 43, has raven black hair parted down the middle with two dazzled hair clips on the sides and a 60s-style shoulder-length hair flip.

The reality star wears a black mini dress with a black denim jacket.

He titled the photo, “1994 with my backpack”.

In another photo shared in her Instagram Stories, Kourtney hugs a friend.

Her hair is jet black again, but it’s long with bangs.

She tagged her friend with a hand emoji by creating a heart with the words: “From high school”.

An Instagram follower commented: “It still looks the same.”

Another wrote: “We needed a hidden photo from the 90s.”

A fan complimented: “Aweee… Time goes by so fast! But with age you have definitely improved! “

Another fan recalled the fashion of the 90s, commenting: “I just can’t publish my ’98 photos. I had the butterfly hair clips and the choker ”.

GOOD GENES?

The Kardashians have been quite open about their plastic surgery ventures over the past decade, from procedures like Brazilian butt lifts to facial fillers.

Older sister Kardashian received breast implants at the age of 21.

She admitted she regretted the surgery and was even thinking about having them removed.

“I got boobs but if I could have gone back, I wouldn’t have. I was so cute before, ”Kourtney told Showbiz Spy in 2011.

“I realized that I was made to look a certain way and I am thinking of removing them.”

TRANSPARENT

Kourtney’s style has changed a lot over the years since her Instagram photo.

She recently sported sheer and sheer shirts, as in the case of a recent date with her new husband, Travis, 46.

The reality star posted a shot on her Instagram stories.

In the photo, the newlyweds are standing outside the central Los Angeles office of the plant-based Vietnamese restaurant Au Lac.

Travis wears a studded black vest over a faded black hoodie while making a funny face.

Kourtney flashes a smile as she poses in a tiny sheer crop top with the stripped bra visible underneath.

She also recently left little to the imagination in modeling a barely sexy bikini.

The sexy snap comes as fans continue to search for clues as to whether she is pregnant with Travis’ baby.

5

5